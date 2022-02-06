Averett bounces back with 77–55 win over Southern Virginia University

Two nights after having its eight-game winning streak snapped by a loss to the University of Mary Washington, the Averett University men’s basketball team proved you can’t keep a good team down as it bounced back with a 77–55 win over Southern Virginia University in USA South Conference action Saturday afternoon.

For the second time in three games, Averett (11–9, 8–1 USA South) shot at least 50 percent from 3-point range, finishing at 55 percent against Southern Virginia. The Cougars knocked down five of their 10 attempts from long range in the first half while hitting 6-of-10 in the second half to finish 11-of-20. Averett’s 11 3s represented a season high for the Cougars.

Junior Corey Baldwin, redshirt freshman Jem Lowrance and junior Raja Milton all led Averett with three treys apiece while sophomore Jordan Lewis finished with two.

Averett was just as efficient from the inside, shooting an overall 57.7% from the floor, including a 61.5% mark in the second half.

Baldwin scored a career-high 26 points while Lewis, Lowrance and Milton each finished with 11 to give the Cougars four players in double-digit scoring.

Averett started the half with a modest 35–26 lead but quickly built its lead to double digits thanks to an 18–13 run that made it a 53–39 contest on Milton’s 3-pointer with 12:50 left in the contest.

Southern Virginia (11–9, 5–4) responded with a 7–1 run to pull within 54–46 on Conner Marchant’s layup in the paint with just under eight minutes on the clock. However, Averett countered with a 15–3 streak of its own that helped it take a 69–49 cushion on Baldwin’s layup in the paint with 2:24 left in regulation.

Milton’s trey with 15 seconds on the clock gave the Cougars their biggest lead of the night at 77–55 while leading to the final score.

The Knights took their biggest lead of the night on Elliot Spencer’s 3-pointer with just over 15 minutes left in the first half. The Cougars fought back with a 15–5 run to take a 19–12 lead on Lowrance’s trey with 11:25 and never looked back, building their lead to as many as 13, 30–17, on Rowell’s layup in the paint with just over three minutes left in the opening half.

Southern Virginia outscored Averett 9–5 over the final three minutes of the first half to trim its deficit to 35–26 heading into the break.

Spencer led the Knights with 20 points while Jesse Barker chipped in with 13. Spencer added five assists while Marchant finished with five.

Baldwin led the Cougars with four assists while sophomore Jason Sellars II and freshman Bryce Shaw finished close behind with three dimes. Baldwin pulled down a team-high seven rebounds for Averett and Lewis chipped in with six.

Averett returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Greensboro College in USA South action at 7 p.m.