Averett comeback falls short against Wilmington at Captains Shootout

NEWPORT NEWS — Averett University men's basketball's comeback attempt ran out of time in a 65-61 loss to Wilmington (Ohio) College on Thursday afternoon at Christopher Newport University's Captains Shootout.

Averett (6-6), which trailed by 10 at halftime and as many as 13 early in the second half, chipped away at the Quakers' lead, getting within four several times over the first 17 minutes of the period. The Cougars eventually got within three points twice in the final minutes following a free throw by junior Jason Sellars II with 2:35 to play and again on a pair of free throws from senior Bryson McLaughlin that pulled Averett within 64-61 with 20.9 seconds to play. Wilmington (4-6) was able to inbound the ball despite good pressure from the Cougars' defense, and Averett was forced to foul. The Quakers made one of two free throws, and Averett had several looks in the final seconds that didn't convert.

Three Cougars scored in double figures with Sellars leading the way with 15 points to go with seven rebounds and two blocks. Junior Jordan Lewis added 13 points and six boards and redshirt sophomore Jem Lowrance added 11 points and five rebounds off the bench. McLaughlin led Averett with 11 rebounds while also providing nine points and two blocks in the Cougars' first action since Dec. 14.

Averett outrebounded Wilmington 43-34 and totaled seven blocks as a team.

Averett opened the game with a 10-8 advantage in the first seven minutes before Wilmington charged in front by 12 points multiple times before taking a 34-24 lead into halftime in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Averett was set to finish play at the Captains Shootout at 3 p.m. Friday against Cabrini University in its final game of the 2022 calendar year.