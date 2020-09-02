Averett director of athletics Meg Stevens named Nike Division III Administrator of the Year

Averett University director of athletics Meg Stevens was named as the Nike Division III Administrator of the Year, the Women Leaders in College Sports announced on Tuesday.
Stevens and other award winners will be honored with a social media campaign starting Tuesday and during a virtual Nike Celebration of Women convention.
“It’s such a great honor, but I think for me, it’s an award that’s not about me. I think what it’s showing is what Averett athletics has done,” Stevens said Wednesday. “We’ve got a great staff here, we’ve got great students. Any time a quote-unquote leader gets an award, it’s a show of what the people I'm lucky to surround myself with are doing. If that helps put Averett on a national stage, that’s great for all of us.”
Stevens has led Averett’s athletics department since July 2013 and in that time has added three NCAA-sponsored sports — men’s wrestling and men’s and women’s lacrosse — and two club varsity teams.
In her tenure, Averett athletic programs have produced 11 conference championships, 192 all-conference selections, 16 players of the year, 10 rookies of the year and five coaches of the year. Additionally, Averett has claimed 584 academic all-conference selections, 23 CoSIDA Academic All-District picks and 10 CoSIDA Academic All-America accomplishments.
As for community endeavors, Averett has also won a record five consecutive USA South “Cans Across The Conference” competitions and a record four USA South “Pennies for a Purpose” events.
Stevens has also coordinated various facility renovation projects and mentored many young head coaches — 27 of her 28 head coaching hires have been first-time head coaches.
“Meg Stevens has been a tremendous instrument of positive change across our university,” Averett President Tiffany Franks said in an Averett news release. "Through her leadership, the Department of Athletics has excelled and she has taken on responsibilities for broader institutional activities which she has executed with determination, great competence, positive results and sheer passion.”
