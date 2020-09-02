Averett director of athletics Meg Stevens named Nike Division III Administrator of the Year

Averett University director of athletics Meg Stevens was named as the Nike Division III Administrator of the Year, the Women Leaders in College Sports announced on Tuesday.

Stevens and other award winners will be honored with a social media campaign starting Tuesday and during a virtual Nike Celebration of Women convention.

“It’s such a great honor, but I think for me, it’s an award that’s not about me. I think what it’s showing is what Averett athletics has done,” Stevens said Wednesday. “We’ve got a great staff here, we’ve got great students. Any time a quote-unquote leader gets an award, it’s a show of what the people I'm lucky to surround myself with are doing. If that helps put Averett on a national stage, that’s great for all of us.”

Stevens has led Averett’s athletics department since July 2013 and in that time has added three NCAA-sponsored sports — men’s wrestling and men’s and women’s lacrosse — and two club varsity teams.