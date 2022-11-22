Averett dominates William Peace in non-conference road matchup

RALEIGH, N.C. — Averett University men's basketball rolled past William Peace 81-49 in non-conference action on Tuesday afternoon in a renewed rivalry of former conference foes. The win was the Cougars' fourth in a row against Division III competition.

Averett (4-1) had four players score in double figures as the Cougars notched their seventh consecutive win over William Peace (3-3). Junior Jason Sellars II led Averett with 18 points, nine boards and a career-high four assists.

The Cougars came out hot, racing to an 11-0 lead over William Peace in less than three minutes. Averett built its largest lead of the half, 29-15, by the 6:42 mark of the first period before taking a 37-30 advantage into halftime.

Averett opened the second half with a strong effort to build its lead back up. Back-to-back 3-pointers by senior Jordan Lewis pushed the Cougars' lead to 49-30 with 16:13 to play. From there, Averett grew its lead to more than 30 points as the Cougars cruised to a win over its former USA South Athletic Conference foe.

Averett shot a season-high 56.9 percent from the floor against the Pacers, who the Cougars held to 28.3 percent shooting. Senior Raja Milton added 14 points, sophomore Jem Lowrance had 11 points and Lewis totaled 10 points to help Averett get the win.

Averett breaks for Thanksgiving, but returns to action at Shenandoah University on Sunday, Nov. 27, for a conference road game.