Averett drops non-conference matchup with Cabrini to finish play at CNU's Captains Shootout

Averett University men's basketball fell 64-51 to Cabrini University to finish off play at Christopher Newport University's Captains Shootout on Friday.

Averett (6-7) finished the first half on a strong note, outscoring Cabrini (5-7) 9-2 over the final four minutes to take a 25-19 lead at the break. The Cavaliers, however, opened the second half with an 8-0 run to retake a 27-25 advantage. The two teams traded leads over the first 10 minutes of the second period with Averett going up 39-36 on redshirt sophomore Jem Lowrance's 3-pointer with 10:09 to play.

Cabrini went on a 7-0 run to regain control before pulling away over the final four minutes. The Cavaliers shot 41.8 percent from the floor.

Averett was led by junior Jason Sellars II, who had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Raja Milton and Lowrance each added nine points, with junior Jordan Lewis chipping in seven points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Cougars' final game of the 2022 calendar year.

Averett returns to Old Dominion Athletic Conference play Wednesday when the Cougars travel to Bridgewater College.