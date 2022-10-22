Averett drops tight ODAC matchup at Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER — Averett University football was edged 23-16 on the road by Bridgewater College in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on Saturday.

Averett (2-5, 0-4 ODAC) broke a 7-7 tie early in the third quarter as sophomore Cody Britt sacked Eagles quarterback Malcolm Anderson in the end zone for a safety, putting the Cougars ahead 9-7. That two-point lead held up until the opening minutes of the fourth quarter when Bridgewater (6-1, 3-1 ODAC) put together a scoring drive that finished with a 1-yard run. The two-point conversion gave the Eagles a 15-9 advantage.

Bridgewater added to that lead minutes later after it got the ball back and threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to increase its score to 23-9 following another two-point conversation.

Averett battled back to get within 23-16 points when senior Tevarius Brooks ran in a 3-yard touchdown with 7:06 to play. The Cougars' hopes remained alive as Bridgewater missed a 23-yard field goal with 1:48 to play. Yet, the Cougars' next drive was halted near midfield and Bridgewater kneeled out the remaining 58 seconds to hold on for the win.

The Eagles grabbed a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run, but Averett was able to answer just before the half. Senior Ryan Curle hit sophomore Shawn Watlington for a 21-yard touchdown pass to knot the game, 7-7.

Curle threw for over 150 yards and sophomore Bryce Phipps rushed 20 times for 114 yards.

Defensively, Averett was led by senior JaVon Lofton's 10 tackles.

Averett returns home Oct. 29 for an ODAC matchup against Shenandoah University at 1 p.m. on Kids Day at Frank R. Campbell Stadium.