Averett ends Cougar Classic with pair of wins

The Averett University volleyball team continued its early-season winning ways with a pair of victories over Oglethorpe University and Guilford College on Saturday to conclude its stay in the annual Cougar Classic.

Averett defeated Oglethorpe, 3-2, in its opener, winning by scores of 17-25, 28-26, 19-25, 25-20 and 15-7. The Cougars found it a little easier against Guilford, sliding past the Quakers by scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-18 to secure the three-set sweep in the nightcap.

Averett and Oglethorpe played it neck-and-neck in the second set and the results went down-to-the-wire. Senior Emma Williams gave the Petrels a 21-18 lead with her kill, but the Cougars struck back with a 4-1 run that knotted the score on senior Zamyiah Mangum’s service ace.

Junior Jackie Schner’s kill put Oglethorpe (2-2) at match point, but Nash kept Averett alive with her attack that resulted in a 24-24 tie, setting up extra points. Senior Sarah Shropshire gave the Cougars a 25-24 edge with her kill, but the Petrels tied the game on an Averett serving error.

Nash’s kill once again put the Cougars on the brink of victory, but an Averett attack error tied the game at 26-all. From there, the Cougars rattled off two straight points on Shropshire’s kill and an Oglethorpe attack error to steal the victory.