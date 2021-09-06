Averett ends Cougar Classic with pair of wins

The Averett University volleyball team continued its early-season winning ways with a pair of victories over Oglethorpe University and Guilford College on Saturday to conclude its stay in the annual Cougar Classic.
Averett defeated Oglethorpe, 3-2, in its opener, winning by scores of 17-25, 28-26, 19-25, 25-20 and 15-7. The Cougars found it a little easier against Guilford, sliding past the Quakers by scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-18 to secure the three-set sweep in the nightcap.
Averett and Oglethorpe played it neck-and-neck in the second set and the results went down-to-the-wire. Senior Emma Williams gave the Petrels a 21-18 lead with her kill, but the Cougars struck back with a 4-1 run that knotted the score on senior Zamyiah Mangum’s service ace.
Junior Jackie Schner’s kill put Oglethorpe (2-2) at match point, but Nash kept Averett alive with her attack that resulted in a 24-24 tie, setting up extra points. Senior Sarah Shropshire gave the Cougars a 25-24 edge with her kill, but the Petrels tied the game on an Averett serving error.
Nash’s kill once again put the Cougars on the brink of victory, but an Averett attack error tied the game at 26-all. From there, the Cougars rattled off two straight points on Shropshire’s kill and an Oglethorpe attack error to steal the victory.
Averett (5-0) led by as many as eight in the fourth set when it took a 20-12 lead on Shropshire’s kill. Oglethorpe worked its way back in with a 7-3 run that trimmed its deficit to four, 23-19, on Williams’ kill. That’s as close as the Petrels got as the Cougars responded by scoring two of the final three points to force the decisive fifth set.
Shropshire recorded a career-high 24 kills, while Nash finished with 10.
Sophomore Erin Gray turned in a standout performance as well, posting a career-high 31 digs, while junior Lauren Montren posted a career-high 27 digs. Mangum finished with 17 digs.
Williams led Oglethorpe with 13 kills, while senior Ta’Korya Green checked in close behind with 12. Sophomore Ellie Alfonso recorded 10.
Sophomore Kylie Zimmer recorded a team-high 27 digs for the Petrels, while Williams finished off her double-double with 11, tying freshman Gabbie Phillips for second on the team. Scher finished with 15 digs.
Things weren’t as tight in the nightcap against Guilford as Averett took the first set 25-18 and never looked back.
Guilford (3-2) found itself trailing by nine, 23-14, in the second set. However, the Quakers didn’t give up, piecing together a 6-0 run that trimmed their deficit to three on senior Cydney Scott’s service ace.
However, freshman Julianna Erickson and Shropshire recorded back-to-back kills to lift the Cougars to the 25-20 victory.
Shropshire paced Averett in the nightcap, recording eight kills, while Montren, Nash and junior Jessica Beam hammered home seven kills apiece.
Gray and freshman Carlie Deason led the Cougars’ defense with eight digs, while Mangum and sophomore Makkenzie Compton each recorded seven digs.
Senior Addison Needham recorded a team-high eight kills for the Quakers, while junior Cam Blankenship added six. Blankenship also finished with a team-high nine digs, while Scott and Lydia Saunders each recorded eight.
Averett returns to action Friday when it travels to Atlanta, Georgia, to open its stay in the Oglethorpe University Invitational with a matchup against Piedmont College at 2:30 p.m.