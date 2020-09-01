Averett fall sports scrimmages open to limited capacity of fans

As part of Averett University’s efforts to provide as close to a traditional student-athlete experience as possible this fall, teams have put together schedules of intrasquad scrimmages that will be open to the public.

The USA South Athletic Conference has postponed all intercollegiate competition until the 2021 spring semester as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving league members to decide how their athletes will spend the fall months.

At Averett, team scrimmages will give the student-athletes a competitive atmosphere to help them stay engaged and in shape before, hopefully, a spring season of some sort.

“The fact we can give them a safe environment and a game-like experience is super awesome,” first-year women’s soccer head coach Meghan Mauzy-Fleming said.

Fan attendance will be limited to 600 at outdoor events and 250 indoors. So far, only football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer have scheduled scrimmages, but the option is available for all teams.

Fans will be expected to complete a self-health check prior to attending any events. Those in attendance will also be required to social distance and wear masks or face coverings at all times while on campus. Tailgating and alcohol are not permitted at any events.