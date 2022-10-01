 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Averett falls at Washington and Lee in wet conditions in ODAC opener

Averett University football lost its Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener 31-0 at Washington and Lee University on a rainy Saturday afternoon on Wilson Field.

The wet conditions played into the hands of Washington and Lee (3-1, 1-0 ODAC) and its triple option offense. The Generals rushed for 338 yards on 70 carries and dominated time of possession.

Averett (2-2, 0-1 ODAC) and its signature passing attack, meanwhile, had trouble finding consistency in the weather conditions caused by the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian.

The Generals took an early 7-0 lead on their first drive of the day. Washington and Lee kept the ball on the ground for all nine plays, going 50 yards for a score. The possession culminated with a 2-yard touchdown run by Stephen Murrin with 8:57 left in the first quarter.

After Averett's ensuing drive stalled in Generals territory, Washington and Lee responded with another scoring drive - again, all on the ground. The Generals used a big 41-yard rush to help eventually set up a 16-yard touchdown run to the left side to extend their lead to 14-0 with 3:28 left in the first quarter.

Washington and Lee's offense continued to find success, converting two fourth downs on its way to another touchdown drive. A 1-yard rush found the end zone to give the Generals a 21-0 lead with 6:07to go in the second quarter. Washington and Lee tacked on a 22-yard field goal just before the half as the Generals took a 24-0 advantage into the locker rooms.

A 44-yard touchdown pass by the Generals was the lone scoring play in the second half as Averett was held scoreless for the first time since 2018.

Fifth-year senior defensive end Isaac Mosby had a career-high 16 tackles while senior safety Carey Dickinson added 10 tackles for the Cougars.

Junior receiver Nick Andrew's had four catches for 41 yards. Senior quarterback Bryce Jackson finished 11-for-29 passing for 149 yards, snapping his streak of three consecutive games with at least 200 yards passing.

Averett returns to action at home on Oct. 8 against nationally ranked Randolph-Macon College on Homecoming.

