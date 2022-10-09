Averett falls to No. 16/19 Randolph-Macon on homecoming

Averett University football fell 55-7 to nationally ranked Randolph-Macon College in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action Saturday on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium during homecoming weekend.

Ranked No. 16/19 in the country, Randolph-Macon (5-0, 2-0 ODAC) took advantage of several mishaps, including one on the first possession by Averett (2-3, 0-2 ODAC). James Silas picked off a pass on the third play from scrimmage and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to give the Yellow Jackets the early 7-0 lead.

Randolph-Macon's high-scoring offense built a 28-0 lead with 9:10 left in the half. However, Averett broke through in its next drive. The Cougars orchestrated a 12-play, 73-yard drive that culminated with senior Bryce Jackson's 8-yard touchdown pass to freshman Spencer Maxwell, giving the receiver his first collegiate touchdown and helping close the gap to 28-7 at the break.

Randolph-Macon opened the second half with a 55-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage to extend its lead, then tacked on three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away - two of those scoring possessions were the result of turnovers.

Averett's defense limited Randolph-Macon to nearly 100 yards less of total offense than it was averaging entering the game. Redshirt-sophomore Lamar Horner led the Cougars with 11 tackles.

Sophomore Nick Haitz, who led the ODAC in return yards through the first four games, had 112 kick return yards on six attempts.

Averett travels to conference foe Hampden-Sydney College on Saturday.