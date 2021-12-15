Averett falls to University of Mary Washington 72-43

The University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team used a dominant second quarter to overcome an early deficit and never looked back in its 72-43 victory over Averett University in non-conference action on Tuesday afternoon at the Grant Center.

Mary Washington (9-1) started the second quarter facing an unexpected deficit after Averett used an effective mix of defense and rebounding to take a 15-11 lead into the frame. However, the Eagles opened the second on a tear, scoring 16 straight points to take a 27-15 lead on Adeline Riner’s fast break layup in the paint.

Sophomore Talia Prosper broke the streak with a fast break layup in the paint of her own that got the Cougars within 10, 27-17, with 3:28 left in the half.

However, the momentum was short lived as Mary Washington scored 17 of the next 18 points to build a 33-18 lead on Jordan Carpenter’s free throws with 40 seconds remaining. Averett sophomore Shunte Bethea closed the half on a strong note for the Cougars, knocking down her fast break in the layup in the paint that made it 33-20 going into the half.

Senior Camryn Lunsford scored a team-high nine points in the first half while sophomore Natija Pate checked in with four and senior Genesis Weiters added three. Senior Rana Davis-Robinson led with seven rebounds while Patel finished close behind with six.

Averett (2-8) was solid on defense and under the board in the opening quarter and the Cougars’ efforts led to the early momentum. After Mary Washington took a 9-5 lead on Carpenter’s fast break layup in the paint, Lunsford knocked down a pair of free throws and Pate followed with a jumper in the paint that knotted the score at 9-9. Seconds later, Pate knocked down a jumper that gave the Cougars an 11-9 lead with 5:48 left in the half.

Carpenter tied the score on her jumper in the paint, but Averett closed the half with four straight points to take a 15-11 lead on Lunsford’s free throw with just over two minutes remaining.

Leading 33-20 at the half, the Eagles started the second half on an 11-4 run that gave Mary Washington a 44-24 lead on Megan Baxter’s 3-pointer with 4:15 left in the frame.

Davis-Robinson led the Cougars with a game-high 11 points while adding seven rebounds. Lunsford added nine points while Prosper chipped in with seven and Patel finished with six. Davis-Robinson recorded a team-high seven rebounds and Bethea finished with six.

Davis-Robinson, Weiters and sophomore Jihnez Hutchinson recorded three steals apiece.

Carpenter and Tory Martin paced Mary Washington with 10 points apiece while Keagan Schwab added nine. Riner, Baxter and Molly Sharman finished close behind with seven apiece.

Averett returns to action on Jan. 4 when it resumes USA South Conference play with a road matchup against Pfeiffer University.