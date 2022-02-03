Averett grows win streak to eight

The Averett University men’s basketball team increased its winning streak to eight games with an 84-79 victory over Mary Baldwin University in USA South Conference action Wednesday evening.

Averett (10-8, 7-1 USA South) took an 82-77 lead on junior Corey Baldwin’s free throw with 13 seconds remaining. The Fighting Squirrels didn’t flinch as Vernon Fraley knocked down a layup to make it a three-point contest with 10 ticks on the clock.

Mary Baldwin (6-9, 5-3) got one more chance to tie the game, but Tyler Thomas’ 3-point attempt from the left side clanked off the front rim and junior Jalen Rowell was there to collect the defensive rebound. With time running down on their comeback attempt, the Fighting Squirrels were forced to foul, and sophomore Jordan Lewis knocked down both of his free throws to lead to the final score.

The Cougars took a 79-72 lead on senior KeShawn Lewis’ free throw with 54 ticks on the clock. Zach Fullagar pulled the Fighting Squirrels within two possessions on his 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining in regulation.

Mary Baldwin kept the momentum going with Jaden Ignacio’s layup that made it a 79-77 contest, but Baldwin pushed Averett back in front by three with his free throw at the 29-second mark. The Cougars closed things out by scoring four of the game’s final six points.

Rowell led all scorers with a career-high 28 points while Baldwin checked in with 21. Jordan Lewis and sophomore Jason Sellars II each finished with 10 points apiece for Averett.

Jordan Lewis also finished with a game-high seven assists while KeShawn Lewis checked in with six for the Cougars. Baldwin and Rowell narrowly missed double-doubles with nine and seven rebounds, respectively.

Thomas led Mary Baldwin with 17 points while Fraley and Brett Asbury each chipped in with 13. Quentin Hart finished with 12 while Brandon Stoudamire rounded out five players in double-digits with 11. Fraley added four steals while Thomas chipped in with three.

Averett took its biggest lead of the night on Jordan Lewis’ 3-pointer that made it a 17-9 contest with 14:39 left in the first half. Mary Baldwin answered back with five straight points to pull within three, 17-14, on Stoudamire’s layup with just under 14 minutes remaining in the opening period.

It was the Cougars’ turn to go on a tear next as junior Raja Milton and Sellars followed with back-to-back layups that gave Averett a 21-14 edge with 13:08 remaining.

However, the Fighting Squirrels responded with a 13-6 run that helped them knot the score at 27-27 on Hart’s 3-pointer with just under eight minutes left in the frame.

From there, the two sides played to nine lead changes and two ties with the Cougars taking a 42-41 lead into the break on Baldwin’s trey at the buzzer.

Averett turned in another solid performance from beyond-the-arc, knocking down 50 percent of its shots from 3-point range. Baldwin and Rowell led the Cougars with four treys apiece while Jordan Lewis knocked down a pair of 3s.

Averett was set to University of Mary Washington at 6 p.m. Thursday in non-conference action at the Grant Center.