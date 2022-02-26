Averett marches to USA South Conference championship game after thrilling 81-77 victory over LaGrange in double overtime

Given the winner advanced to Saturday’s USA South Conference Tournament championship game, it was only fitting Averett University and LaGrange College’s men’s basketball teams fought like two heavyweight champs.

In the end, Averett landed the final punches, scoring the contest’s final eight points for a thrilling 81-77 victory over LaGrange in double overtime Friday evening.

The Cougars were set to face West No. 1 seed Covenant which snuck past East No. 2 seed N.C. Wesleyan College 58-53 on Friday night.

LaGrange, the West Division’s No. 3 seed, took a 77-73 lead on Kyle Brown’s layup off an assist from Camerin Lyons with 3:06 remaining in the second overtime.

Averett, the East Division’s No. 1 seed, fought back and trimmed its deficit to a possession on sophomore Jason Sellars II's free throw with 1:44 on the clock. After a couple of missed opportunities, junior Corey Baldwin knocked down a 3-pointer on sophomore Jordan Lewis’ assist that knotted the score at 77-77 with 1:22 left in the game.

Sellars followed with a big play on the defensive end, recording a swipe on the Panthers’ ensuing possession and found Baldwin for a layup that pushed Averett in front 79-77 with 54 ticks on the clock.

LaGrange (16-11) missed an opportunity to knot the score on its ensuing possession and senior KeShawn Lewis was there to collect the defensive rebound.

Averett (16-11) had a chance to push its lead to two possession but missed a pair of free throw opportunities with 22 seconds remaining. However, it didn’t matter as the Panthers missed a pair of freebies on their end and Sellars finished off the game with his fast break layup in the paint with 10 seconds that led to the final score.

The Cougars took a four-point lead in the opening minutes of the first overtime on Baldwin’s layup in the paint with 3:52 remaining. Bershard Edwards took over from there, scoring four straight points that helped the Panthers even the score at 69-69 with 2:33 left.

Baldwin struck again for Averett, putting the Cougars back in front with his layup, but Gabe Cofield tied things up at 71-71 with his jumper with 1:45 on the clock. Averett re-took the lead on Sellars’ free throw with just over a minute remaining and Baldwin gave the Cougars a 73-71 edge on his free throw with 17 seconds left.

Edwards threw the game into a second overtime when he knocked down a jumper in the paint that knotted the score at 73-73 with four seconds on the clock.

The thrilling finish was set up in the final three minutes of the contest. Baldwin’s triple gave Averett a 63-58 lead with 3:12 left in regulation. LaGrange countered with a 7-2 run to knot the score on Brown’s free throw with 19 seconds remaining.

The Cougars had a few opportunities to win the game in regulation but couldn’t get their shots to fall, setting up the overtime periods.

Despite the frantic finish, Averett dominated the first half, taking a 31-18 lead on Jordan Lewis’ fast break layup in the paint with 4:10 left in the period. LaGrange stayed the course, closing the half on a 10-6 run to trim its deficit to nine going into the break.

The Panthers opened the second half strong, going on a 13-0 run to take a 41-37 lead on Lyons’ jumper with 13:39 remaining in the contest. The Cougars bounced back with a 6-2 streak to tie the game at 43-43 on Baldwin’s tip-in with just under 11 minutes on the clock.

Basketball is a game of runs and LaGrange responded with one of its own, scoring 10 of the next 12 points for a 53-45 lead with just over seven minutes remaining. Averett wasn’t going to be denied, punching back with a 15-3 streak that gave the Cougars a 60-56 edge on Sellars jumper in the paint.

Baldwin notched a double-double with team-highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds while also recording a game-high four steals. Sellars narrowly missed a double-double of his own, finishing with a career-high 19 points and nine rebounds to go along with a trio of steals. Jordan Lewis finished with 14 points and a game-high seven assists.

Edwards led LaGrange with a game-high 27 points while Brown recorded a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Lyons rounded out three players in double-digit scoring with 10.