The Cougars are dancing.

No. 19 Averett men's golf earned an at-large berth into the 2023 NCAA Division III National Championship on Monday as the selection committee announced the field for this year's tournament scheduled for May 16-19 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Averett makes its return to the national championship as a team for the first time since winning the 2003 national championship. It's the fourth time the Cougars had made the national tournament as a team.

"We are super excited. What awesome moment to get to share with this group," Averett Director of Golf Ben Potter said. "They've all worked so hard all year. To be able to have this moment is just so much fun."

The Cougars earned a Pool C berth into this year's field. Averett is one of three teams to make the field from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, joining ODAC champion Guilford and Pool C selection Washington and Lee. Forty-three teams plus six individuals were selected.

Averett has been nationally ranked for most of the spring, with two individual golfers earning a top-15 ranking from Golfstat. Averett is currently ranked No. 18 by Golfstat and was No. 19 in the final Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll, which was released Friday. Freshman Max Pettersson is ranked No. 10 nationally by Golfstat, with junior Antti Vahvaselka ranked at No. 13.

"We've been successful doing what we do," Potter said. "It hasn't translated to what we've wanted every week, but this group has stayed the course all year. To have a chance to play for a national championship is just proof of all they've done."

Averett, as a team, made three consecutive NCAA national championship appearances from 2001-2003, with the 2003 team overcoming a nine-stroke deficit during the final round to bring home Averett's first national championship in any sport. Janne Mommo also won medalist honors in 2003. In addition to team participation, Averett also had an individual selected to play in the national tournament field in 2000 and 2004.

The Cougars will head to Kentucky for practice rounds May 14-15 before beginning the tournament May 16 on the par-72 course just outside Lexington. A champion will be crowned after 72 holes, but the field will be cut after 36 holes to just the top-18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those top 18 teams.