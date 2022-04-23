Averett men's lacrosse rallies from eight goals down, beats Huntingdon in overtime for first ever conference win

Averett University men's lacrosse rallied from an eight-goal deficit to force overtime before pulling out a 14-13 win over Huntingdon College to give the Cougars' their first ever conference victory in program history on a memorable Senior Day on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium on Saturday.

Freshman Brayton Powers' goal off a pass from senior Mason Foy proved to be the difference in overtime as the Cougars rushed the field in celebration. But how Averett (4-10, 1-7 USA South) got to that point was truly something special.

Huntingdon (4-12, 1-7 USA South) held an 11-3 lead over Averett with under three minutes to play in the third quarter. The Cougars then mounted a comeback for the ages. Senior Tyler Moodie scored his 17th and senior Parker Corbett added his second goal of the game to cut Huntingdon's lead to 11-5 with 2:04 left in the third. Powers added his sixth goal of the year less than a minute later, and then Corbett notched his hat trick with a goal just mere seconds after Powers as Averett pulled within 11-7. Huntingdon added a goal just before the end of the period to take a 12-7 advantage into the final quarter of regulation.

Powers got another goal early in the fourth quarter, and senior Mike Michaud scored at the 7:06 mark to get Averett within 12-9, giving the Cougars life. With under four minutes to play, sophomore Connor Taff scored, followed by Moodie less than a minute later to get Averett within one of Huntingdon. Taff then scored again off a pass from freshman Jay Etheridge to tie the game, 12-12, with 1:45 to play.

Huntingdon reclaimed the lead, 13-12, seconds later as the Hawks looked to avoid the collapse and escape Danville with a win. Yet, Averett had other plans. Powers scored the equalizer with 39 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime.

Powers had four goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as Averett made history with its first conference win in its final home game of the regular season.

Although the game ended well, it didn't start as promising for the Cougars. Huntingdon opened with a 4-0 lead, scoring two goals in the first quarter and two more early in the second quarter. Senior Brenner Woodcock got Averett on the scoreboard at the 5:27 mark of the second with his seventh goal of the season. The Hawks, however, ended the half with two more goals to take a 7-1 lead into the locker rooms.

In the third quarter, Huntingdon scored a quick goal, but Averett answered 20 seconds later with Corbett's 22nd goal of the year to get the Cougars within 8-2 with 13:38 left in the period.

Huntingdon added two more goals before Michaud scored his 12th goal of the year to get Averett within 10-3. After another Hawks goal made it 11-3 before Averett started its big comeback.

Corbett finished with three goals and two assists, while Taff, Michaud and Moodie each had two goals. Taff added two assists. Senior Marques Fleming had a team-high nine ground balls and won 15 faceoffs. Senior Caleb Chester made 12 saves in goal to earn the win.

Prior to the game, Averett honored its eight seniors with recognition.

The Cougars finish the regular season on the road at Pfeiffer University on April 30.