Averett names director of track & field/cross country

Averett University hired Matt Logan as its first director of men's and women's track and field/cross country, the school announced Monday.

Logan comes to Averett from Division II Barton College, where he served as an assistant men's and women's track and field/cross country coach in spring 2022. Prior to Barton, Logan was assistant men's and women's track and field/cross country coach at Division I University of North Carolina Greensboro, North Carolina, in fall 2021. Most recently at Barton, Logan's athletes broke school records in the indoor 5,000-meter and the outdoor 10,000-meter. He also coached the Division II Conference Carolinas individual champion in the 1,500-meter run and the runner-up in the 800-meter run.

"We are thrilled to welcome coach Logan as our first track and field coach," said Meg Stevens, vice president, director of athletics and campus operations. "Throughout the interview process, it was apparent that he is the right person to start and build our program. He understands developing success not only in competition, but also in the classroom and the community."

Logan takes the reins of Averett's men's and women's indoor/outdoor track program, which will begin competition in fall 2022 after its addition was announced last December. He'll also oversee Averett's cross country programs, which have had a history of success — including a conference championship on the women's side. The Cougars will begin competition in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this fall.

"The more people I interacted with during the hiring process, the clearer it became that there is something special going on at Averett University," Logan said. "President Tiffany Franks, Meg Stevens and the entire athletics administration staff proved to me they are committed to building a competitive track and field and cross country program here at Averett. I am grateful for the thorough search process and the trust that Averett has put in me to lead this program. I am also filled with gratitude for all of my fellow coaches, mentors and friends, who without them, I would not have this opportunity. I can't wait to get started."

Logan is also looking forward to joining the Danville community and watch the development of the new track facility in the city that began construction this spring. Averett partnered with Danville Public Schools in a lease arrangement for joint use and operation of the new track facility, which also will be used by local high school and middle school athletes. The facility will be housed on the campus of George Washington High School, which is located several blocks away from Averett's Main Campus.

"As we launch our new track and field program, it is my wish that the program be closely connected to the Danville community," he said. "I want to be locally relevant and nationally competitive. The public-private partnership that's been brokered is special. We are fortunate to have a beautiful new track and field facility coming to Danville, which will make Averett a place where our new teams can flourish and grow."

In addition to collegiate coaching experience, Logan was the cross country head coach and distance head coach for track and field at Page High School in Greensboro, North Carolina from 2018-2021, earning Metro 4A Conference Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2020. Before coaching at Page, he helped coach track and cross country for one season at Carrboro High School in 2017. At the high school level, Logan coached one individual state champion and multiple all-state selections while guiding his team to multiple conference team championships and state qualifiers.

"We are excited to welcome Coach Logan to the Averett family as our first director of track and field/cross country," Franks said. "He will be a great mentor to our student-athletes as our track and field programs are set to begin their inaugural season."

Logan began his collegiate running career at Division I DePaul University under coach Pat Savage before finishing at NAIA Olivet Nazarene University under coach Mike McDowell. While at Olivet Nazarene, he was a part of the NAIA national championship runner-up team finish in 2013. He also earned Academic All-America honors during his collegiate career. A native of Dixon, Illinois, Logan was the 2008 Illinois state champion in high school.

Logan earned his bachelor's degree in political science/history from Olivet Nazarene in 2014. He also received his Master of Theological Studies from Duke University in 2016. In addition, he received his USATF Level I coaching certificate in 2016.