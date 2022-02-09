Averett picks up ninth straight USA South Conference victory

The Averett University men’s basketball team picked up its ninth straight USA South Conference victory with a 64-50 win over Greensboro College Tuesday evening.

Facing a 16-point deficit at the break, Greensboro (9-13, 4-7 USA South) opened the half on a 13-4 run to trim its deficit to 39-32 on Tra-jan Weatherspoon’s layup in the paint with 14:39 remaining.

Averett (12-9, 9-1) responded with eight straight points to push its lead back to double digits, 47-32, on junior Raja Milton’s jumper with 12 minutes on the clock.

The Cougars built their lead to as many as 18 on Milton’s 3-pointer with just over five minutes remaining, but the Pride weathered the storm a bit, scoring eight straight points of their own to trim their deficit to 57-47 on Ty Hill’s fast break layup with 2:29 remaining.

Juniors Corey Baldwin and Jalen Rowell led Averett with 15 points apiece while junior Miles Pauldin checked in with nine.

Freshman Bryce Shaw led the Cougars with a trio of steals while Row-ell chipped in with three blocks. Senior KeShawn Lewis led Averett with five assists.

Hill led the Pride with 11 points while Greyson Collins led with four assists.

Averett never trailed in the contest, courtesy of a strong start by Baldwin who recorded 12 of his 15 points in the first half, including a buzz-er-beating 3-pointer that gave the Cougars a 35-19 lead going into the break.

Averett turned in an impressive shooting performance from the floor in the opening half, knocking down 14 of their 29 shots for a 48.3 percent mark.

The Cougars built their lead to 17-7 on Shaw’s fast break layup in the paint with 12:15 left in the half. The Pride fought back with a string of five straight points to trim their deficit to five on Greyson Collins’ 3-pointer with just over nine minutes remaining.

That’s as close as Greensboro got, though, as Averett responded with a 13-3 run to take a 30-15 cushion on Pauldin’s free throw with 2:47 left in the period.

The Cougars have won 10 of their last 11 games and currently hold a two-game lead over N.C. Wesleyan College in the USA South East Division.

Averett takes the court again Saturday when the Cougars travel to William Peace University for a conference matchup against the Pacers starting at 2 p.m.