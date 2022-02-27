Averett punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

Averett University men’s basketball coach David Doino is no stranger to the USA South Conference Tournament. In his eight years at the helms, Doino has taken Averett to the conference tournament every season, including four trips to the semifinals and back-to-back trips to the championship.

The one thing that had alluded Doino? A title.

Not anymore.

Averett knocked off Covenant College 76-63 on its home court in Saturday’s title tilt to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

A night after keeping fans on the edge of their seats with a trilling double-overtime win over LaGrange, the East No. 1 seed Averett eliminated any mystery early, taking an 18-9 on sophomore Jordan Lewis’ 3-pointer with 11:14 left in the half. Senior KeShawn Lewis and junior Bryson McLaughlin paced the Cougars in the beginning with six points apiece.

McLaughlin, along with KeShawn Lewis’ brother, sophomore Jordan Lewis, took over from there as Jordan Lewis knocked down a pair of triples and McLaughlin converted a layup that gave Averett (17-11) a 30-15 lead with just over seven minutes remaining.

Covenant (18-7) answered back with three straight points to trim its deficit to 12, but junior Corey Baldwin knocked down a 3-pointer that made it a 15-point game. Myles Jones answered back with a jumper to cut the Cougars’ cushion to 33-20, but junior Jalen Rowell pushed Averett back in front by 15, 35-20, with his jumper at the 2:35 mark.

The Cougars took a 35-23 lead into the break.

The Scots started the second half strong, scoring four of the period’s first six points to pull within 37-27 on Will Crumly’s jumper with 18:19 left in the game.

Averett responded with a 7-2 run to go back in front 44-29 on Jordan Lewis’ 3-pointer with just over 16 minutes remaining. Covenant punched back with a 10-2 tear of its own to trim its deficit to single digits, 46-39, on Crumly’s 3-pointer with 12:36 on the clock, but the Cougars closed the door with an 18-5 run that gave them a 64-44 cushion on Baldwin’s tip-in with just over six minutes remaining.

Covenant didn’t get any closer than 12 the rest of the way.

McLaughlin paced Averett with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Baldwin and Jordan Lewis finished with 12 apiece while Rowell finished close behind with 11. KeShawn Lewis rounded out five players in double-digit scoring with 10.

Crumly closed his college career with a game-high 32 points while adding nine rebounds to narrowly miss the double-double. Chris Barnette added 14 points for the Scots.

Averett out-rebounded Covenant 40-32. McLaughlin led the way under the boards while Baldwin chipped in with eight rebounds and KeShawn Lewis finished close behind with seven.

The Cougars also won the turnover battle, surrendering six turnovers while forcing 12. Baldwin led the way in steals with a hat trick while McLaughlin checked in at second with two.

The championship is the fifth in program history and first since the 2008-09 season. Averett improved to 5-5 all-time in USA South Tournament finals appearances and moved to 3-0 all-time against Covenant in postseason action.

Averett finished its 45-plus year stay in the USA South on top with the Cougars set to move to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference next season.

The Cougars will learn their opponent during the selection show on Monday.

Baldwin was named the USA South Tournament MVP after averaging 16.5 points and 12 rebounds over the last two games of the tournament. McLaughlin and Jordan Lewis earned spots on the team as well.