Averett rides to dominating 84-57 win over William Peace University

Nearing the end of halftime, Averett University men’s basketball redshirt freshman Jem Lowrance bounced a basketball toward the sideline that landed perfectly on the top shelf of the ball rack.

It was a moment Lowrance would’ve been lucky to recreate, but it was that kind of afternoon for Averett as it seemed it couldn’t miss.

The Cougars shot 63.6% from 3-point range and 58.6 percent from the floor in the first half and Averett rode the performance to a dominating 84-57 win over William Peace University in USA South Conference action Saturday afternoon at the Grant Center.

The Cougars have now won seven consecutive conference matchups heading down the stretch.

Averett (9-8, 6-1 USA South) created opportunity after opportunity in the first half and the Cougars didn’t waste their chances, knocking down their first four 3-point attempts to build a 21-8 lead on Lowrance’s trey with 13:06 remaining in the first half. Junior Corey Baldwin played Averett’s sniper, knocking down a pair of 3s, while Lowrance and junior Jalen Rowell chipped in with 3s as well.

“What I would say is warmups,” Baldwin said. “Coach [David Doino] really gets on us about going game speed with every rep and in warmups we were really hitting them, so it just transferred over into the game, and we were able to get hot early.”

Freshman Bryce Shaw gave the credit to Baldwin, pointing to the junior before saying, “This guy right here started to get us going first so that’s how we were able to start out so fast.”

The Cougars knocked down five of their first seven 3-point attempts to build their lead to 24-13 on Lowrance’s trey with 10:46 left in the first period. Altogether, Averett turned in a 7-for-11 performance from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes. Lowrance paced the Cougars with three while Baldwin added two and Rowell and sophomore Jordan Lewis knocked down a trey apiece as well.

Averett was just as sharp on the defensive end, recording 12 first-half turnovers on its way to 16 defensive points. Baldwin sent the home crowd to their feet when he collected a William Peace turnover and hammered home a dunk on the other end that gave the Cougars a 17-6 lead with 14:29 on the clock.

“Well, we’re on a seven-game win streak right now and coach [Doino] wanted to make sure we didn’t get complacent with anything so every day in practice this week we’ve really been doing two hours of straight defense, making sure we’re in the right positions, making sure our defensive slides and closeouts are all good,” Lowrance said. “So, it’s really been an emphasis for practice all year and over this winning streak.”

Baldwin agreed with Lowrance and added, “Coach [D] is really on us about ball pressure and ball pressure starts with getting in somebody’s grill, making them not want the ball anymore and throw a careless pass into the passing lanes and it’s off to the races from there.”

“Defense starts offense and creating turnovers is just what we have to do,” Shaw concluded.

Baldwin and junior Bryson McLaughlin recorded two steals a piece in the first half while Jordan Lewis and senior KeShawn Lewis threw in swipes as well.

Averett took a 45-23 lead into the break.

Holding a lofty cushion heading into the second period, it would’ve been easy for the Cougars to slack off a bit, but that’s not the way Averett is built and kept its foot on the pedal.

Midway through the quarter, Shaw scored seven straight points to give the Cougars a 68-35 lead on his fast break layup in the paint with 11:11 left in regulation. Rowell’s jumper with just over eight minutes left in the contest gave Averett its biggest advantage of the night at 75-37.

“Very proud,” Baldwin replied when asked how proud he was of the Cougars’ second-half intensity. “Especially where we came from because in the beginning, we were 1-8 on a crazy losing streak then we started picking up in practice, getting more physical with each other, getting things going and that leads into the game starting. We can’t afford to let up because we know where we were starting this journey.”

Lowrance added, “We always say going into halftime it’s a 0-0 ballgame no matter if we’re up by 20 or we’re down, it’s always a 0-0 ballgame going into halftime.”

Shaw concluded, “As a freshman, this is my first year, but in college basketball you can come back from any deficit so if you let up the gas, you can lose the ballgame.”

Averett placed five players in double-digit scoring. Baldwin led the way with 17 points while Shaw scored a career-high 13 points and Lowrance added 13 as well. Rowell finished close behind with 11 and Jordan Lewis chipped in with 10 to round out the double-digit scorers.

Shaw’s career-best was made a bit more special by the fact it was his birthday.

“It feels good, hopefully there’s more to come,” Shaw said smiling.

Averett played its Alumni Game before the start of the contest on Saturday morning.

The Cougars return to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to Staunton to take on Mary Baldwin University.