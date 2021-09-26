Averett rips off 47-10 rout of Maryville College

On an evening where Averett University football fans had a pre-game Food Truck Rodeo and Kids Day activities to enjoy, Averett senior wide receiver Jarrod Mosby provided his share of on-field entertainment.
Mosby set a pair of single-game receiving records and Averett ripped off a 47-10 rout of Maryville College in USA South Conference action Saturday night on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium.
Mosby became the first receiver in the program’s 22-year history to catch four touchdown receptions — all in the first half — and the first to record a 200-yard receiving game, hauling in eight passes for 223 yards, including 202 in the first half.
“I just come out here and try to play with a bigger purpose than myself,” Mosby said. “I just try to play for my team and for everything I’ve been through throughout my life. It gives me motivation to come out here and do what I love to do.”
Junior quarterback Bryce Jackson showed off as well, throwing for five touchdown passes and 329 yards — his second consecutive game with five touchdown tosses and fifth consecutive with 300-plus yards dating back to last season — to help lead Averett (3-1, 2-0 USA South) to its largest margin victory over Maryville since the two schools began playing in 2004.
“I just went out there and executed like we had all week,” Jackson said. “I just went out there, threw the ball and [Jarrod Mosby] and the rest of the receivers just made plays.”
Maryville (0-4, 0-2) landed the first blow, capping its opening drive with junior Mykel Santos’ 18-yard touchdown reception from senior quarterback Nelson Smith.
Mosby made sure the Scots didn’t hold the lead for long as he hauled in Jackson’s pass for a 46-yard touchdown for his first score of the contest.
Maryville took back the momentum on its ensuing drive when sophomore Connor Rutledge kicked a 26-yard field goal that gave the Scots a 10-7 lead with 5:24 left in the first quarter.
It wasn’t a lead that lasted for long as Jackson and Mosby linked up for the second time when Jackson found Mosby for a 65-yard touchdown that made it a 14-10 contest.
Jackson capped off his hat trick midway through the second quarter when he hooked up with senior Isaiah Grice for a 6-yard touchdown that increased the Cougars’ lead to 11.
Nearly four minutes later, Mosby put the finishing touches on his hat trick when he caught Jackson’s pass for a 53-yard touchdown that made it a 27-10 contest with 4:45 left in the opening half.
Jackson and Mosby closed the show at the end of the half when Mosby took Jackson’s pass to the end zone for a 19-yard score that gave Averett a 34-10 cushion heading into the locker room.
“It really is a blessing, but we can’t get complacent,” Mosby said. “We have to keep pushing to just do everything we can do to get this ring at the end of the season.”
Jackson voiced his excitement for his receiver saying, “I’m so proud and happy for him tonight that he got it. It felt good every time I let the ball go, and I saw him down there.”
Freshman running back Bailey Boaen added his first memory to the reel in the second half, breaking loose for a 36-yard touchdown run — the first of his career — that made it a 40-10 contest.
Senior Ryan Curle capped the scoring with his 9-yard scamper at the start of the fourth quarter that led to the final score.
Averett’s offense has gotten off to a record-breaking start. The Cougars’ passing attack entered the contest ranked 12th in the nation in Division-III with 347.7 yards, while Averett’s overall offense ranked 40th in the nation overall with 454.7 yards per game.
Jackson entered the contest ranked fourth in the nation in D-III in passing yards, sixth in the country in touchdown passes and eighth in the nation in completions per game, while Mosby ranked seventh in receiving touchdowns and 19th in the country in receiving yards.
The Cougars built on that total against the Scots, recording 492 yards of total offense, including 329 in the air.
Mosby paced all receivers, while Grice finished with 32 yards and a score on three catches.
Boaen and Curle each pitched in with rushing touchdowns, while sophomore back Rodney Scott picked up 50 yards on 13 carries.
“For me and the receivers, a couple of us stayed in the summer and we were together and developed a very good chemistry,” Jackson said. “Rod [Mosby], Isaiah Grice, Tevarius Brooks, and a couple of the other guys and you can definitely tell that extra work all summer has made things click a lot easier.”
“Everybody has bought into the system, the o-line is great, backs are coming along, so I think we’re really dangerous.”
Mosby concurred and added, “You just never know whose night it’s going to be. There’s a lot of opportunities out there and when the ball comes to you or a play is designed for you, you got to do what you got to do to make a play. Everybody’s been working hard and coming together.”
Averett’s defense matched the offense’s efforts, recording five team sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception. Senior Isaac Mosby led the team in tackles with six, including 1.5 sacks, while seniors Conner Showalter and Nicholas Mintz had five tackles each. Mintz also forced and recovered a fumble. Junior linebacker Lake Hojnacki recorded the Cougars’ interception.
“We just come together and that’s it,” Isaac Mosby said. “We work hard every single practice, we really count on each other to do the correct things and if we don’t do them correctly, we bring each other up.”
Isaac also credited the defense’s focus on unity this season as another factor behind the big performance.
“It’s really made us account for each other,” he said. “If we mess up, we’re going to pick each other up, we’re going to know that we got to do what we got to do for the other 10 people on the field.”
Averett returns to action next Saturday when it hosts USA South rival N.C. Wesleyan College for an important conference game at 6 p.m. on the Cougars’ homecoming night.