Averett rips off 47-10 rout of Maryville College

On an evening where Averett University football fans had a pre-game Food Truck Rodeo and Kids Day activities to enjoy, Averett senior wide receiver Jarrod Mosby provided his share of on-field entertainment.

Mosby set a pair of single-game receiving records and Averett ripped off a 47-10 rout of Maryville College in USA South Conference action Saturday night on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

Mosby became the first receiver in the program’s 22-year history to catch four touchdown receptions — all in the first half — and the first to record a 200-yard receiving game, hauling in eight passes for 223 yards, including 202 in the first half.

“I just come out here and try to play with a bigger purpose than myself,” Mosby said. “I just try to play for my team and for everything I’ve been through throughout my life. It gives me motivation to come out here and do what I love to do.”

Junior quarterback Bryce Jackson showed off as well, throwing for five touchdown passes and 329 yards — his second consecutive game with five touchdown tosses and fifth consecutive with 300-plus yards dating back to last season — to help lead Averett (3-1, 2-0 USA South) to its largest margin victory over Maryville since the two schools began playing in 2004.