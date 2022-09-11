 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By GCSEAC, INC.
top story

Averett scores twice in final two minutes to shock CNU

  • 0

NEWPORT NEWS — Down by 10 with under two minutes to go? No problem.

Averett University football scored two touchdowns late to stun host Christopher Newport University 24-20 in a non-conference matchup Saturday night.

Down 20-10, with under four minutes to play, Averett (1-1) drove down the field in a little over two minutes to score a touchdown on a 4-yard pass from senior quarterback Bryce Jackson to junior receiver Tavien Goffigan to help pull the Cougars within 20-17 of the Captains with only 1:37 remaining in the game.

Averett's comeback continued moments later when the Cougars recovered senior Will Caviness' perfectly-played onside kick. The Cougars got down to the CNU 26-yard line with under a minute left, and Jackson then found sophomore receiver Marquise Woodruff down the right side in the end zone for a 26-yard go-ahead score with 46 seconds remaining.

People are also reading…

Up 24-20 after the Caviness extra point, Averett still needed help from its defense to hold off CNU (1-1) late. The Captains connected on a 39-yard pass to get down to Averett's 35-yard line with 18 seconds to go. After spiking the ball to stop the clock, CNU quarterback Matt Dzierski fumbled the ball but recovered it for a 4-yard loss. Following a timeout with 11 seconds to go, Averett senior Isaac Mosby broke through the Captains' offensive line for a sack-fumble that landed in the hands of CNU's Adam Luncher, who was then tackled by senior Johnathan Terrell. With no timeouts remaining, the clock ran out as Averett celebrated the comeback victory.

"I'm so proud of our kids," Averett football head coach Patrick Henry said. "They didn't quit. They picked each other up when one side of the ball was struggling and it took all three phases to come together at the end."

The game was filled with several emotional roller coaster moments for the Cougars. After CNU hit a field goal to extend its lead to 10-3 in the third quarter, Averett gained some momentum thanks to a 64-yard kickoff return by sophomore Nick Haitz that put the Cougars deep in Captains territory. Averett found the end zone several plays later on a 1-yard touchdown toss from Jackson to freshman running back Shyheim Watlington, which helped tie the game at 10-10 with 4:27 left in the third quarter.

Averett freshman cornerback Damien Payton picked off CNU on its ensuing possession, but the Cougars couldn't capitalize and punted on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Captains then drove 68 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a 24-yard touchdown run to go back in front, 17-10, with 8:28 to play.

Averett's next drive ended in a turnover after Jackson's pass was knocked out of the receiver's hands and into the hands of defensive lineman Deven Norman, a bystander on the hit. CNU only went 7 yards on the possession, but it set up a 40-yard field goal by Ryan Castle to give the Captains a 20-10 advantage with 3:52 to play. For many in the crowd of more than 3,000, that field goal to go up by two scores appeared to be the final dagger before Averett had other plans.

"I'm so proud of our staff," Henry said. "They stayed together, they made the right changes, they made the right adjustments and put in the right substitutions. It was a hard-fought football game today with a lot of hard-hitting physical football."

CNU took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Dzierski's 16-yard touchdown run. Averett got on the board with a 19-yard field goal from Caviness in the second quarter to get the Cougars within 7-3 by halftime.

Jackson finished the night with 24 completions on 44 attempts for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Goffigan was his top target with 10 catches for 115 yards - his first career 100-yard receiving game.

Averett's defense was led by senior JaVon Lofton's eight tackles and Terrell's seven tackles. Haitz also surpassed 100 yards on special teams returns for the second consecutive week.

For Averett, it was the second consecutive win over CNU after edging the Captains 30-27 in overtime last season. It was the fourth win overall in 16 total meetings for the two former USA South Conference schools, and it is only the second time Averett has beaten CNU in Newport News (2010 was the other time).

The Cougars return home to play Brevard College in the final non-conference matchup of the season at 6 p.m. Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Viktoria Plzen meets giants again in Champions League return

Viktoria Plzen meets giants again in Champions League return

Viktoria Plzen is in familiar waters as it prepares to play Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the Champions League. The Czech champion has faced European heavyweights before in the group stage but hopes the results will be different this time. Assistant coach Pavel Horváth says "we’re ready.” Plzen will play Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Viktoria reached the group stage for the first time in 2011 and was immediately tested by Barcelona, which won 2-0 at Camp Nou and 4-0 at Plzen. It has also lost to Bayern, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Hazard shines as Madrid overcomes Benzema injury vs Celtic

Hazard shines as Madrid overcomes Benzema injury vs Celtic

Eden Hazard has made sure Real Madrid didn’t miss the injured Karim Benzema. Hazard scored a goal and set up two others after replacing Benzema as Madrid began the defense of its Champions League title with a comfortable 3-0 win at Celtic. Vinícius Júnior and Luka Modric also scored second-half goals for the defending champions at Celtic Park. Benzema had to be substituted in the 30th minute with an apparent knee injury. Benzema started limping and put his hand on his right knee before asking to be replaced and slowly walking off the field. Hazard came in and was involved in the first two Madrid goals before scoring himself.

No. 10 Trojans' talented trio of runners has more to show

No. 10 Trojans' talented trio of runners has more to show

Southern California running backs Austin Jones, Travis Dye and Raleek Brown made the most of limited touches in their debut for the No. 10 Trojans, combining for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening 66-14 win against Rice. The trio is likely to get more work at Stanford in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams on Saturday. Jones played his first three seasons for the Cardinal before transferring to USC this year.

Column: Mickelson wins part of the battle, loses the war

Column: Mickelson wins part of the battle, loses the war

Some big changes coming to the PGA Tour are what Phil Mickelson was pushing nearly 20 years ago. So maybe Mickelson should feel vindicated. But even if won the battle, he might end up losing the war, according to AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. Mickelson's actions are a lot like his style of golf. His imagination is only as good as his ability to pull off the shot. His image has taken a beating for his heavy involvement in Saudi-funded LIV Golf. And now that the tour is moving toward the elite playing against each other more often, Mickelson is no longer welcome on the PGA Tour.

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert