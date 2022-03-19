Averett Softball dominates Shenandoah in doubleheader sweep

Averett University softball rolled past Shenandoah University for a non-conference doubleheader sweep on Saturday at Cougar Field. Averett won the opener 8-0 in six innings, then topped the Hornet 5-1 in Game 2.

Averett (5-5) broke open a scoreless contest in Game 1 with a five-run third inning. The Cougars loaded the bases for sophomore Taylor Sullivan, whose RBI groundout brought home the first run. After an error allowed another run to score moments later, junior Emily Fugate's two-run single through the left side plated two more runs. Junior Karsin Lee added an RBI double to extend the Cougars' lead to 5-0 over Shenandoah (3-7)

Fugate's RBI single and sophomore Chloe Horton's bases-loaded walk added two more runs to Averett's total in the fifth, and freshman Angela Rodriguez ended the game by run-rule an inning later with her RBI double down the left field line.

Sullivan, Rodriguez and Fugate each had two hits in the first game, with Fugate notching a team-high three RBIs.

Senior Hannah Thompson (2-3) earned the win in the circle, striking out three in a six-inning shutout.

In Game 2, Averett ended a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth. Thompson, who led off with a single and advanced to second on an errant through, scored thanks to a second Shenandoah error. Senior Elena Lewis also came home after tagging up on a pop up to the second baseman down the right field line to give Averett a 2-0 advantage.

Shenandoah scored its lone run in the top of the fifth on and RBI single up the middle that got past a drawn-in infield. Down 2-1, the Hornets threatened in the sixth and looked poised to tie it up. However, senior center fielder Lauren Johnston threw out a runner trying to score the tying run from second base on a hit up the middle to end the top of the sixth inning.

Averett tacked on three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Johnston, a sacrifice fly by Lee and an RBI double by Horton to center.

The 5-1 lead was plenty for Sullivan (3-2), who notched the win after shutting down the Hornets in the seventh to earn the complete game win.

Sullivan struck out seven while allowing just one run on seven hits and no walks.

Senior Anna Coleman led the Cougars offensively in Game 2 with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate. Freshman Peyton Lowery and Horton each added two hits.

Averett travels to play nationally ranked Roanoke College on Wednesday.