Averett softball player named D3CA Regional Student-Athlete of the Year

Averett University softball's Hannah Thompson, who graduated in May, was one of 20 student-athletes recognized nationally as a regional winner of the inaugural Division III Commissioner's Association Student-Athlete of the Year awards, which were announced Thursday.

Thompson, a native of Pelham, North Carolina, was the Region IV Female Student-Athlete of the Year. She and the 19 other winners will advance to the national ballot for consideration for the 2021-22 D3CA Men's Sport Student-Athlete of the Year and Women's Sport Student-Athlete of the Year, which will be announced later this month.

In July, Thompson was named as the 2021-22 Rita Wiggs Award recipient by the USA South Athletic Conference as the female student-athlete of the year in the league. In addition, Thompson earned the conference's nomination for the NCAA Woman of the Year and the Division III Commissioners Association Women's Sports Student-Athlete of the Year.

Conferences were permitted to submit two nominations for each award if at least one of the nominations was an international student/ethnic minority. Graduating seniors were the only student-athletes eligible for this award. Selection criteria for the awards included considerations based on academic achievement, athletics excellence, service and leadership and a personal statement submitted by each nominee. Voting was conducted by the commissioners within each of the 10 regions, with the top male and female honoree (including ties) recognized as finalists for the awards committee to select the Division III Commissioner's Association Men's Sport and Women's Sport Student-Athlete of the Year.

Thompson, who graduated in May, was a key member of Averett softball team for her four seasons on campus as she starred both at the plate and within the pitching circle. For her career, Thompson accumulated a batting average of .394 with 137 hits, 80 RBIs and 16 home runs. Thompson was a three-time USA South All-Conference honoree, a member of the Conference All-Tournament Team once and the 2019 USA South Rookie Pitcher of the Year. Also in 2019, Thompson collected All-America and All-Region accolades from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).

Off the diamond, Thompson compiled a perfect 4.00 cumulative GPA while majoring in business administration with a concentration in accounting. Thompson found herself on the Averett president's list eight times and was a three-time USA South Academic All-Conference and Academic All-State selection.

This past year, Thompson was named to the Academic All-District team after being honored as a NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete in 2019. In 2022, Thompson was named the Grace V. Crenshaw Award Bachelor Recipient for owning the second highest GPA at Averett. Additionally, Thompson collected the Averett Athletics Top GPA Award as a sophomore, junior and senior. Finally, Thompson earned the Averett Business Department's Academic Excellence Award this past spring.

Within the community, Thompson assisted in packaging items for children during Christmas, helping at a local food pantry, volunteering to help a nearby elementary school with its special needs program, and collecting supplies for an animal shelter's donation drive.