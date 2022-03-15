Averett softball splits home opener with Mary Washington

Averett University softball defeated University of Mary Washington 1-0 in Game 1, but the Eagles came from behind to edge the Cougars 5-4 in Game 2 to split a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday at Cougar Field.

Averett (2-4), playing for the first time since Feb. 26, took advantage of a mishap by Mary Washington (8-9) in the third inning, which proved to be the difference in the opening game. In the third inning with senior Lauren Johnston on second base, senior Anna Coleman singled to shortstop, moving Johnston to third. A late throw to first on the play overshot the first baseman and allowed Johnston to score on the error.

The Cougars had other scoring opportunities, but left seven on base. It didn't matter, however, as sophomore right-hander Taylor Sullivan (2-1) pitched seven scoreless innings while allowing just three hits with no walks.

Averett's bats opened up Game 2 with some pop as Johnston doubled to lead off the bottom of the first and sophomore Chloe Horton parked a two-run homer over the fence in left-center field. Junior Emily Fugate singled home Coleman later in the inning to give the Cougars a 3-0 advantage. Averett added another run in the second when freshman Angela Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch, extending the Cougars' lead to 4-0.

Mary Washington's offense broke through in the third, cutting Averett's lead in half on a two-run single by Morgan Gilbert. An RBI fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly tied the game, 4-4, later in the inning.

The game remained tied entering the top of the seventh, but the Eagles got a leadoff double from Gilbert, who come home on an RBI double by Maggie Mrowka to put Mary Washington on top 5-4. The Eagles held on in the bottom of the seventh to earn the split.

Averett opens USA South Conference play on Friday at home against William Peace University.