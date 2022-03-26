Averett softball's offense breaks out to earn split with N.C. Wesleyan

Averett University softball cruised to a 9-1 win in six innings over N.C. Wesleyan College to earn a doubleheader split on Saturday at Cougar Field. The Bishops won the opener 4-3.

After losing a heartbreaker in Game 1, Averett (8-6, 2-2 USA South) found itself down 1-0 after N.C. Wesleyan (11-9, 1-1 USA South) scored on an RBI single in the top of the fourth. However, the Cougars responded in the bottom half of the inning to take a 2-1 lead on senior Elena Lewis' two-run double down the left field line.

Averett began to pull away in the fifth as sophomore Chloe Horton drove in a run with her single up the middle. Senior Anna Coleman followed with an RBI double to left to make it 4-1. Moments later, senior Hannah Thompson crushed a two-run homer to left to extend the lead to 6-1.

The Cougars struck again in the sixth as Lewis scored on a throwing error and junior Emily Fugate came home on a bases-loaded walk. Horton then ended the game by run rule with her single to right-center that would have cleared the bases had it not been for the eight-run margin when junior Lauren Nelson scored from third on the play.

Sophomore right-hander Taylor Sullivan (5-2) earned the win in the circle, striking out 10.

Horton went 3-for-4 in Game 2, while Thompson and Lewis each had two hits.

In the opener, Averett jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Coleman's three-run homer in the first inning. However, N.C. Wesleyan hung close and chipped away. The Bishops got an RBI single in the fourth to get within 3-1, and tied it on a two-run homer in the sixth. Tied 3-3, N.C. Wesleyan scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh on a throwing error and held on.

Senior Lauren Johnston and Coleman each had two hits in the first game of the day.

Averett returns to action on Sunday at home against No. 1 Christopher Newport University at 1:30 p.m.