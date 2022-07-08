Averett softball's Thompson captures prestigious honors

Averett University softball senior Hannah Thompson was named as the 2021-22 Rita Wiggs Award recipient by the USA South Athletic Conference on Thursday as the female student-athlete of the year in the league.

In addition, Thompson, a native of Pelham, North Carolina, earned the conference's nomination for the NCAA Woman of the Year and the Division III Commissioners Association Women's Sports Student-Athlete of the Year.

Each year the USA South presents its most prestigious awards by honoring one male and one female as the Student-Athletes of the Year. These student-athletes are recognized as recipients of the Don Scalf Award (male) and the Rita Wiggs Award (female).The 2022 Don Scalf Award went to Covenant College men's tennis student-athlete Ben Luke.

To be eligible for each award a student-athlete must have competed in a NCAA-sponsored sport, earned an undergraduate degree no later than the summer 2022 term and have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 2.50 on a 4.00 scale.

Thompson, who graduated in May, was a key member of Averett softball team for her four seasons on campus as she starred both at the plate and within the pitching circle. For her career, Thompson accumulated a batting average of .394 with 137 hits, 80 RBIs and 16 home runs.

Thompson was a three-time USA South All-Conference honoree, a member of the Conference All-Tournament Team once and the 2019 USA South Rookie Pitcher of the Year. Also in 2019, Thompson collected All-America and All-Region accolades from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Off the diamond, Thompson compiled a perfect 4.00 cumulative GPA while majoring in business administration with a concentration in accounting. Thompson found herself on the Averett president's list eight times and was a three-time USA South Academic All-Conference and Academic All-State selection.

This past year, Thompson was named to the Academic All-District team after being honored as a NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete in 2019. In 2022, Thompson was named the Grace V. Crenshaw Award Bachelor Recipient for owning the second highest GPA at Averett. Additionally, Thompson collected the Averett Athletics Top GPA Award as a sophomore, junior and senior.

Finally, Thompson earned the Averett Business Department's Academic Excellence Award this past spring. Within the community, Thompson assisted in packaging items for children during Christmas, helping at a local food pantry, volunteering to help a nearby elementary school with its special needs program, and collecting supplies for an animal shelter's donation drive.

"I am honored and blessed to receive this award and represent the USA South Athletic Conference and Averett University," Thompson said. "I would like to first thank my family who has always supported me and made my collegiate career possible. I'd also like to thank those at Averett, especially Director of Athletics Meg Stevens, for providing me with an outstanding academic and athletic experience."

Thompson is the 11th and final Averett student-athlete to earn the Scalf or Wiggs Award since 1996. Averett finished more than 40 years of membership in the USA South this spring before officially moving to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference on July 1.

"Hannah is a great example of an Averett student-athlete," Meg Stevens, vice president, director of athletics and campus operations. "She has such high academic standards, is an incredible athlete, and throughout her time she has continued to contribute to her community. Hannah has embodied our vision by achieving academic success, competing at an extremely high level on the field, and being part of our team in our community."

Wiggs, a tireless advocate of women's collegiate athletics as well a constant encourager of service to one's community, was the USA South's first full-time commissioner serving the league for 16 years. In the spring of 2016 she was inducted into the USA South Hall of Fame. Prior to the 2019-20 academic year, a male and female earned the Don Scalf Awards. In the 2006-07 academic year, the NCAA began the NCAA Woman of the Year Award and each Conference selected its own "Woman of the Year." In 2005-06 the USA South Woman of the Year Award was re-named the Rita Wiggs Woman of the Year. Finally, in 2019-20 the USA South consolidated the honors into one male student-athlete of the year (the Scalf Award) and one female student-athlete of the year (the Wiggs Award).

Scalf's commitment to the student-athlete, guardianship of the value of academic achievement and devotion to the principles of Division III athletics set a standard that holds steadfast in the Conference today. He taught for 36 years and coached for 18 at N.C. Wesleyan College. He also served as Athletic Director at N.C. Wesleyan for six years. During his coaching career his teams won Dixie Intercollegiate Athletic Conference basketball and golf championships. In addition, he was a founding father of the DIAC in 1963 and served as its Secretary-Treasurer for 25 years. The Scalf Award honoree is also the Conference's nominee for the Division III Commissioners Association Men's Sports Student-Athlete of the Year.