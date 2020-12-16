Averett University adds women's golf program

Averett University on Wednesday announced the addition of a women’s golf program that will begin play during the 2021-22 academic year.

“We are excited to add a women’s golf program, which will help us provide additional opportunities for female student-athletes," director of athletics Meg Stevens said in a news release. “The addition of a women's golf program here at Averett will benefit our University by reaching into a new demographic and increasing the opportunities for women to compete in college athletics, as well as positively impact our established men’s golf program.”

Current men’s golf head coach Ben Potter will be the director of both golf teams. The school will also hire a graduate assistant coach to work with both teams.

Potter golfed for the Cougars during his final two collegiate seasons, and he was hired as the men’s golf coach in May 2019. During the 2019-20 season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team earned one team win and two individual wins in five events played.