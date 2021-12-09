Averett uses strong second-half performance to knock off Randolph College 74-58

Averett outscored Randolph 31-12 in the second half to overcome a first-half deficit and break open a close game. Baldwin was instrumental, recording nine points, eight rebounds and two steals in the period. Lewis played a big role as well, scoring nine points.

The Cougars’ defense stifled the Wildcats in the second half, holding them to 20% shooting from the floor while not allowing a 3-pointer over the frame.

Randolph (3-4) had the upper hand in the beginning, taking a 24-14 lead on Jerry Goodman’s 3-pointer with 12:16 left in the first half.

Averett got to work chipping away at its deficit from there, responding with a 12-3 tear that pulled the Cougars within one, 27-26, on junior Raja Milton’s 3. From there, Averett scored three of the half’s next five points to knot the score at 29-29 on sophomore Jason Sellars II’s free throw with just over six minutes remaining.

However, Randolph struck back with a 16-8 run that gave it a 45-37 advantage on Evan Maklee’s trey. Maklee was fouled on the play and knocked down his ensuing and-1 shot to give the Wildcats a 46-37 lead with 1:32 left in the half.