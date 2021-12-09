Averett uses strong second-half performance to knock off Randolph College 74-58

LYNCHBURG — Averett University men’s basketball junior Corey Baldwin recorded a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, redshirt freshman Jem Lowrance came off the bench to score a career-high 13 and Averett used a strong second-half performance to knock off Randolph College 74-58 in non-conference action Wednesday night.
Averett and Randolph played a close first half that ended with the Wildcats nursing a 46-43 advantage.
The Cougars turned the tables quickly in the second half, opening with a 15-4 run that gave Averett a 58-50 lead on sophomore Jordan Lewis’ fast break layup in the paint with 11:51 left in the contest. Baldwin played an instrumental role in the tear, scoring six of his game-high 19 points in the span while Lewis checked in close behind with four.
Averett (2-5) continued its tear from there, rattling off a 10-4 run that gave the Cougars a 68-54 advantage on junior Bryson McLaughlin’s layup in the paint with 5:49 on the clock.
Both teams’ defenses kicked in from there as neither side scored again until Baldwin’s 3-pointer that gave Averett a 17-point advantage with 3:36 left on the clock. Senior Jalen Rowell gave the Cougars their biggest lead of the night when he knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining that all but clinched the game at 74-56.
Averett outscored Randolph 31-12 in the second half to overcome a first-half deficit and break open a close game. Baldwin was instrumental, recording nine points, eight rebounds and two steals in the period. Lewis played a big role as well, scoring nine points.
The Cougars’ defense stifled the Wildcats in the second half, holding them to 20% shooting from the floor while not allowing a 3-pointer over the frame.
Randolph (3-4) had the upper hand in the beginning, taking a 24-14 lead on Jerry Goodman’s 3-pointer with 12:16 left in the first half.
Averett got to work chipping away at its deficit from there, responding with a 12-3 tear that pulled the Cougars within one, 27-26, on junior Raja Milton’s 3. From there, Averett scored three of the half’s next five points to knot the score at 29-29 on sophomore Jason Sellars II’s free throw with just over six minutes remaining.
However, Randolph struck back with a 16-8 run that gave it a 45-37 advantage on Evan Maklee’s trey. Maklee was fouled on the play and knocked down his ensuing and-1 shot to give the Wildcats a 46-37 lead with 1:32 left in the half.
The Cougars closed out the half on a 6-3 run to close its deficit to three going into the break.
Baldwin led all scorers with 19 points while grabbing 11 rebounds to complete the double-double. Lowrance finished with 12 points while Lewis rounded out three Averett players in double-digits with 10. Junior Bryson McLaughlin pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds while senior KeShawn Lewis added a game-high seven steals.
Bickey led Randolph with 16 points while Jordan Phillips-McLy finished with nine and Landon Wagoner and Goodman finished with seven.
Averett returns to action Saturday when it kicks off its USA South Conference schedule with a road matchup against N.C. Wesleyan College at 2 p.m.