Averett volleyball beats Hollins to net school's first win in ODAC; Stevens hits 1,000-assist milestone

Maybe Georgia was underrated. The defending national champions came into the season ranked No. 3 in the country and hardly overlooked behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State. But after losing 15 players to the NFL draft, including nearly half a defense, in the first round, it seemed fair to bake in a little bit of regression. The Bulldogs crushed No. 11 Oregon with stunning ease, unleashing a more dynamic offense and a defense that was just as salty as last season’s wrecking crew. Meanwhile, in the ACC, both No. 13 North Carolina State and North Carolina made thrilling escapes in road trips against in-state rivals.