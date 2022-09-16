Averett volleyball beats Hollins to net school's first win in ODAC; Stevens hits 1,000-assist milestone

Averett University volleyball made history, earning the school's first Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory in any sport with a 3-0 road win over Hollins University on Thursday.
Averett (5-4, 1-0 ODAC) beat Hollins (2-9, 0-2 ODAC) 25-22, 25-12 and 25-21 in its first ever ODAC match.
The Cougars withstood a strong challenge from Hollins in the opening set before putting away the win in the opening frame. Averett then dominated Set 2 before using a run late in the third set to clinch the match.
Sophomore setter Kinsley Stevens surpassed the 1,000-assist milestone for her career during the match and finished with 16 assists against Hollins.
Junior Sarah Marlowe totaled a team-high 11 kills, junior Erin Gray had 17 digs and senior Morgan Barnes led Averett with three total blocks in the win.
Averett returns to the court Saturday in a trimatch at Marymount University that also features York College.