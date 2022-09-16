 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Averett volleyball beats Hollins to net school's first win in ODAC; Stevens hits 1,000-assist milestone

Averett University's Kinsley Stevens, of Danville, earned her 1,000th career assist Thursday night against Hollins.

Averett University volleyball made history, earning the school's first Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory in any sport with a 3-0 road win over Hollins University on Thursday.

Averett (5-4, 1-0 ODAC) beat Hollins (2-9, 0-2 ODAC) 25-22, 25-12 and 25-21 in its first ever ODAC match.

The Cougars withstood a strong challenge from Hollins in the opening set before putting away the win in the opening frame. Averett then dominated Set 2 before using a run late in the third set to clinch the match.

Sophomore setter Kinsley Stevens surpassed the 1,000-assist milestone for her career during the match and finished with 16 assists against Hollins.

Junior Sarah Marlowe totaled a team-high 11 kills, junior Erin Gray had 17 digs and senior Morgan Barnes led Averett with three total blocks in the win.

Averett returns to the court Saturday in a trimatch at Marymount University that also features York College.

