Averett volleyball sweeps Lynchburg for first home ODAC win

Averett University volleyball dominated University of Lynchburg for a 3-0 sweep Wednesday night in the Grant Center, giving the Cougars their first conference home win as a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

Averett (7-5, 2-0 ODAC) handed Lynchburg (5-6, 1-1 ODAC) its fourth consecutive loss after topping the Hornets 25-18, 25-17 and 25-15.

The opening set was a tight matchup as the two teams were tied as late as 16-16 in the frame. Averett then won seven of the final eight points to pull away. The Cougars continued to head up, distancing themselves from the Hornets midway through set 2 before running way with the clinching third set. Freshman Rachel Green's service ace was the final point of the night to cap off the victory in front of a large crowd at the Grant Center.

Green and senior Morgan Barnes led Averett with nine kills each, with junior Sarah Marlowe totaling seven kills. Green also had 11 digs, which was second only to junior Erin Gray, who finished with a team-high 32 digs. Sophomores Carlie Deason and Kinsley Stevens each had eight digs and Stevens and freshman Dayton Moore both had 16 assists at the setter position. Barnes added four blocks, with senior Jessica Beam and junior Destiny McIntosh posting three blocks each.

The win was the first ODAC home victory for any Averett team since joining the league July 1.

The Cougars head to Randolph-Macon College for a key ODAC matchup at 6:30 p.m. Friday