Averett Volleyball sweeps Piedmont, Meredith to open season

Averett University volleyball opened the 2022 season with a pair of 3-0 wins as the Cougars topped Piedmont University and Meredith College on the first day of the 28th annual Cougar Classic on Friday in the Grant Center.

The Cougars gave first-year head coach Olivia Earls a win in her first match at the helm of the program with a three-set victory over Piedmont (0-2). Averett (2-0) held off the Lions 25-19 in the opening set, then got by Piedmont 25-21 in Set 2 to go up 2-0 in the match. Averett then found its rhythm in the third set, dominating the Lions 25-10 to earn the sweep of its former conference mates.

Junior Emma Nash led Averett with 13 kills, while junior Sarah Marlowe had nine kills and senior Morgan Barnes totaled seven kills. Junior Erin Gray had a team-high 24 digs, sophomore Kinsley Stevens had 27 assists and sophomore Julianna Erickson totaled a team-best four blocks in the season opener. Freshman Dayton Moore had 10 assists and freshman Rachel Green had five kills and eight digs in their collegiate debuts.

To finish of the first day of the Cougar Classic, Averett cruised past Meredith (1-1) in three sets. The Cougars easily took a 2-0 lead with a 25-17 win in Set 1 and a 25-13 victory in Set 2. The Avenging Angels threatened to extend the match, but Averett held on late for a 25-21 win to secure the sweep.

Barnes, Nash and Green each led the way with nine kills each. Marlowe added eight kills and Erickson had seven for the Cougars, who got 11 digs from Gray. Stevens and Moore had 21 assists and 17 assists, respectively.

Averett returned to action on Saturday in Day 2 of the Cougar Classic.