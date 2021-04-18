Averett volleyball wins USA South East Division championship in five-set thriller

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I've been in this place two times in my career and we haven't been able to get it done," she said. "We finally won the tournament. I'm just very grateful to be a part of such an amazing team. I'm super grateful to have spent the past four years with these girls."

The Cougars celebrated the end of their season with the trophy and lots of photos. Because the NCAA canceled the Division III national tournament after the normal fall season was postponed to spring, Saturday's East Division championship match was as far as Averett could go, win or lose.

"This year could be one of my most satisfying of my career," said head coach Danny Miller, who has won more than 600 career matches in 26 years as head coach at Averett. "With all of the adversity and restrictions, I'm just so impressed with the resiliency of the team. I'm so happy for the team that we even got to experience this season."

Averett opened the match fired up against William Peace, which hadn't lost since its season-opening loss to the Cougars on the same court back on March 4. The Cougars took a 5-0 lead in the first set, which eventually grew to a 13-3 advantage. Although the Pacers pieced together a run to get within 16-12, Averett held on for the 25-22 win to go up 1-0 in the match.