Averett wins five-set thriller over Mary Washington on senior night

Senior Morgan Barnes hammered home the match-clinching kill in a thrilling five-set 3-2 victory over the University of Mary Washington as the Grant Center erupted in celebration on the Cougars' senior night.

Despite winning the first two sets 25-22 and 25-20, Averett (15-7) needed some late heroics to pull off the victory over Mary Washington (19-6), which received votes in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. The Eagles bounced back to win Set 3 25-19 and forced a deciding fifth set with a 25-22 win in Set 4.

Momentum seemed to be on Mary Washington's side early in the fifth set as the Eagles grabbed a 7-3 advantage. Averett stayed close over the next several points, and a four-point swing helped the Cougars leapfrog the Eagles for a 12-11 lead, which got the electric crowd riled up in the Grant Center. Although Mary Washington won the next point to tie it, 12-12, the Cougars reclaimed the lead on an Eagles' service error and got to match point on senior Sarah Marlowe's kill to set up a memorable finish.

Following a timeout, Mary Washington staved off a loss momentarily with a kill to get within 14-13. Yet, Averett played the serve receive perfectly to sophomore setter Kinsley Stevens, who passed it to Barnes at the net. Barnes found a hole along the left side with a strong swing for the winning point, and she was mauled by her teammates in celebration of the win in the Cougars' regular season home finale.

Barnes finished with 11 kills and three blocks, while Marlowe led Averett with 19 kills. Freshman Rachel Green also had a double-double of 10 kills and 11 digs for the Cougars, who got a team-high 34 digs from junior Erin Gray.

Averett opened the match with a big win in the opening set thanks a string of six consecutive points midway through that gave the Cougars some breathing room. The second set was just as tight as the two teams were tied 20-20 before Averett won the final five points to go up 2-0 in the match.

The Cougars were poised to put away Mary Washington in three, but the Eagles held off Averett late. The Cougars also had a chance to end it in four. However, the Eagles won four of the final five points to send the match to a fifth frame.

Stevens led Averett with 26 assists to go with 17 digs, while junior Emma Nash and sophomore Carlie Deason each had 14 digs. Freshman Dayton Moore also tallied 20 assists and senior Jessica Beam had six kills and two total blocks.

Prior to the match, Averett honored its seniors: Barnes, Marlowe, Beam and Lauren Montren.

The Cougars head to Atlanta for Emory University's tournament on Friday and Saturday.