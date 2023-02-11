Averett University baseball opened its 2023 season with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Brevard College that included a game-ending play at the plate to start a non-conference doubleheader Saturday on Owen-Fulton Field.

Brevard edged the Cougars 4-2 in the nightcap to earn a split.

In Game 1, Averett (1-1) led 3-1 entering the top of the ninth. Brevard (1-1), however, got a leadoff walk and a hit-by-pitch to put two aboard with no outs. After a sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position, Logan Clark hit a deep fly ball to center field.

The flyout to junior centerfielder Nolan Maccabe easily allowed Luke Morton to score from third after tagging on the sacrifice fly. Meanwhile, Blake Burchett tried to tag and score all the way from second on the play as well to try to tie the game. Yet, the relay throw from Maccabe to sophomore second baseman Caden Grider to senior catcher Kyle Wilson was on the money and the Cougars had Burchett out at home by three steps for the final out to preserve the win.

Averett grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third after sophomore Tyler Wilson's single to shortstop scored junior Brandt Brophy and two batters later, Grider drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Cougars tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth when Maccabe — who reached on a double — stole third and came home on an errant throw that ended up in left field. Brevard closed the gap to 3-1 with an RBI groundout in the top of the fifth, but Averett held the Tornados scoreless until the final at-bat of the game where Morton scored on a sacrifice fly.

Senior right-hander David Asbill (1-0) earned the win, going 6.1 innings with four strikeouts while allowing just one run. Sophomore Nathan Comer earned the save, coming in during the top of the ninth to close the door.

Averett looked poise to sweep its former conference foe as Maccabe scored in the first inning of Game 2 after again stealing third and coming home on an errant throw. The Cougars then went ahead 2-0 on sophomore Cole McLain's solo blast over the left field fence.

Brevard took advantage of two run-scoring wild pitches in the fifth, then took a 3-2 lead on an error that would have ended the inning. The Tornados added an insurance run in the top of the ninth on an RBI fielder's choice.

Despite the split, Averett was able to work out of multiple jams throughout as the Cougars' pitching staff forced Brevard to leave a combined 19 runners on base over the two games.

The third game in the series scheduled for Sunday was canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast. Averett returns to action with a non-conference doubleheader against Alma College on Wednesday, beginning at noon.