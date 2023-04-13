Elizabeth Peasley stands alone atop the NCAA Division III record book.

The sixth-year graduate student broke the NCAA Division III women's lacrosse record for career goals on Wednesday night, scoring nine goals in Averett University women's lacrosse's 19-1 win over Guilford College to give her 371 goals for her career.

Peasley, who entered the game tied for third all-time at 362 goals, made history with 1:04 left in the game. Sophomore Rachel Rios found Peasley cutting across, and Peasley fired it in to pass Saint Vincent College's Maggie Nelson, who was listed as the NCAA Division III record holder.

As her teammates gathered around her to celebrate, Peasley stood nearly motionless as she took in the moment that had been building up all season.

"It is a relief actually," Peasley said. "It's been on my mind all season, so I was counting after each game. It was a lot. It was on my mind 24/7."

Peasley got off to a hot start against Guilford (3-9, 2-2 ODAC), giving her a legitimate shot to break the record on Wednesday. She scored the Cougars' first three goals and had six by halftime as Averett (8-2, 3-2 ODAC) took a 10-0 lead into the break.

"I think after my fifth goal," Peasley said, noting when it crossed her mind that this night could be the milestone night. "The girls said I had four left, so I thought 'all right.' They knew what I was trying to do, so it was really a team record more than anything."

With Averett leading comfortably, the game never felt in question. The record, however, felt like it may have to wait another game after Peasley didn't score in the third quarter. But the Wilmington, North Carolina, native scored in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter to tie New England College's Tara Bainbridge for second all-time with 369 goals. Peasley then tied the all-time mark with 6:27 left, leaving her one goal away from etching her name atop the record book. Time was ticking away, and a collision in the final minutes sent Peasley down to the turf.

"I was freaking out a little bit," said Peasley, who noted that she really wanted to break the record at home on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium. "My little collision down there scared me a little bit, but I knew my teammates had my back. They were going to get me there. I didn't have to run to goal every single time."

Approaching one minute to play, Averett's offense settled into a set play. Rios had the ball up top, and Peasley used a pick to cut across to her right. She caught the pass and fired it in.

"One of our plays is intended for us to hit the cutter right off the pick," Rios said. "Right before that, she told me, 'Hit me as soon as I come out of the pick,' and I was like, 'OK, I got you!' She's taught me so much, so I wasn't going to disappoint her."

Peasley's goal proved to be the last play of the game as the horn sounded before the draw.

"It was more overwhelming than anything," Peasley said of the record. "You don't think you're going to reach that, especially starting out as a freshman six years ago. You don't think that stuff is going to happen. And then it did, which is really exciting."

Peasley owns most of the Averett women's lacrosse record book, some of the USA South Athletic Conference record book and now a piece of the NCAA Division III record book. It's a legacy that will be hard to top.

"She is easily one of the most talented and hard-working players that I've ever met," said first-year Averett head coach Erin Murphy, who has been with the program during Peasley's tenure. "Her lacrosse IQ is so high and she has a great team mentality. She wants to accomplish goals for herself but she also wants to put the team first. With that, she's set a foundation for our program that can't be beaten."

While the spotlight was surely on Peasley's record accomplishment, Averett's win was one of the Cougars' best team outputs of the season. Eight of the 19 goals were assisted on, and the Cougars had just nine turnovers while totaling 37 shots (31 on goal). Averett also was 15-for-18 on clear attempts.

"I think we all played really well together," junior goalkeeper Kaylee Joblon said. "From the first draw, everything just meshed really well. Everyone was listening to each other, everyone was communicating with each other. It was a really good win."

In addition to Peasley's nine goals and three assists, senior Kelsey Steckroth and sophomore Faith Bowlin each had a hat trick with three goals and two assists. Senior Raven Felder added two goals, Rios had a goal and an assist and freshman Amanda Antoine had a goal as well. Joblon had eight saves in the win.

"I think it's a good confidence booster," Joblon said as the Cougars ended a two-game skid with the win over Guilford.

Averett travels to Randolph College on Sunday for another ODAC matchup.