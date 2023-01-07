Averett women's basketball defeats Hollins for first ODAC victory

Averett University women's basketball picked up its first win as a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with its 60-50 home victory over Hollins University on Saturday afternoon in the Grant Center.

Averett (3-11, 1-7 ODAC) trailed 43-42 entering the fourth quarter but quickly went in front on junior Talia Prosper's layup seconds into the period, which jumpstarted a 9-0 run for the Cougars and gave them some needed cushion with a 51-43 advantage with 6:35 to play. From there, Averett made several key shots while limiting Hollins (1-9, 0-7 ODAC) down the stretch.

Prosper scored seven of her team-high 15 points in the final quarter.

The Cougars also got solid outings from freshmen Skylar Jones and Elisa Harris, who each scored 11 points. For Jones, it was a career-high in points while matching her career-high with nine rebounds. Sophomore Olivia Garner also set a career-high in rebounds with 12 boards. Freshman Rayanna Evans chipped in nine points off the bench.

The two teams had a tight first half. Although Averett led by one after one quarter, Hollins took a 25-24 advantage into halftime. Hollins maintained that lead for most of the third quarter until Averett made its move early in the fourth.

Averett out-rebounded Hollins 48-41 for the game as the Cougars ended a seven-game skid.

Averett heads to Randolph College on Wednesday for a road game in ODAC play.