Averett women's lacrosse blows past Huntingdon

The Averett University women's lacrosse team earned a dominating 17-3 USA South Conference win over Huntingdon College on Friday afternoon on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium in the team's regular season home finale.

Averett (11-3, 8-1 USA South) has now won seven games in a row and was led by graduate student Elizabeth Peasley, who tallied five goals and one assist, while freshman Faith Bowlin added four goals and junior Raven Felder tacked on three goals.

The Cougars were able to jump out to an early 4-0 lead over Huntingdon (6-7, 4-4 USA South) to set the tone early in the first quarter. Averett led 11-1 at half and added six more goals in the second half.

The Cougars are back at in action for the final regular season game of the year at Southern Virginia University on Tuesday at 6 p.m.