Averett women's lacrosse win streak halted by Juniata College

Averett University women's lacrosse had its three-game winning streak halted in a 17-7 non-conference loss to Juniata College on Thursday afternoon on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

Juniata (5-1) opened the game with back-to-back goals on their way to a 5-1 advantage by the end the first quarter. The Eagles added two more goals in the second quarter to take a 7-1 lead over Averett (3-2) into halftime.

Averett's lone goal in the first half was scored by junior Raven Felder at the 9:18 mark in the first quarter, which cut the Cougars' deficit to 2-1 at the time.

In the second half, Juniata struck four times in the first four minutes of the third quarter to up its lead to 11-1. Averett freshman Faith Bowlin answered with two consecutive goals — her 16th and 17th of the season — to get the Cougars within 11-3 with 4:18 left in the third. The Eagles added another goal late in the period to take a 12-3 lead into the final frame.

Juniata extended its lead to double digits early in the fourth quarter before Felder added her second goal of the day to cut the Eagles' lead to 13-4. Juniata scored again moments later, but Averett again responded with a goal from senior Courtney DeLone. Senior Elizabeth Peasley followed with her 17th goal of the season.

The Eagles finished off the game with three more goals to pull away. Averett senior Adriana Perez added one more goal for the Cougars as time expired.

Averett's next official game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23, at home against Meredith College. The Cougars were scheduled to host Brevard College on Saturday, March 19. Averett, however, was awarded a victory by forfeit. Saturday's game was scheduled to be Averett's Team Molly benefit game. The Team Molly event will go on as scheduled with the noon men's lacrosse game, and the women's team will still hold a blue-gold scrimmage for family and friends