Averett women's tennis clinches spot in USA South championship match

ROME, Ga. — The East Division top-seeded Averett University women's tennis is headed to the USA South Conference Tournament championship match after edging East No. 3 seed Southern Virginia University 5-2 in their semifinal matchup Friday at the Rome Tennis Center.

For the second time in two weeks, it was again coming down to the wire between Averett and Southern Virginia. Although Averett led 4-2 at the time, the final three singles matches were yet to be decided. Two of those three undecided matchups were in the third set. This time, however, Averett didn't need to wait until the last singles match to clinch the victory. No. 6 singles, freshman Linnea Sjostrom Krook held off Southern Virginia's Morgan Bean 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, to send the Cougars into Saturday's championship match against West Division No. 1 Piedmont University.

Sjostrom Krook jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the third set. She led 5-2 before Bean tried to rally from behind, getting within 5-3 before Sjostrom Krook finished off the victory with the other two singles matches unfinished at the time.

The win sent Averett to its first conference finals appearance under the current tournament format. The Cougars and Piedmont will square off for the title at 10 a.m. Saturday. Piedmont edged East No. 2 seed Methodist University 5-4 in the other semifinal Friday.

Although Averett lost at No. 1 doubles, the Cougars pulled out wins at No. 2 and No. 3 to take a 2-1 advantage into singles play. Senior Inka Zeilstra and freshman Keira Gunning won the tiebreak at No. 2, beating the Knights' duo 8-7 (7-5). Sophomore Paula Ryhsen and freshman Megan Lombardt also needed to win the tiebreak at No. 3 doubles, which they did 8-7 (7-3).

Ryhsen took care of business at No. 3 singles, winning 6-3, 6-0. Then Gunning put the Cougars up 4-1 - one singles win away from victory - with her win at No. 5 singles by scores of 6-0, 6-1. USA South Player and Rookie of the Year Paula Snelson got Southern Virginia another point with her win at No. 1 singles before Sjostrom Krook ended the match with her clinching win.

Lombardt was winning in the second set after taking the first set at No. 2 singles and Zeilstra was up 4-0 in the third set. Neither match was finished since the overall outcome had been decided.