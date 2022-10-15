Averett's comeback runs out of time at Hampden-Sydney

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Averett University football's comeback attempt fell short in a 37-26 conference loss at Hampden-Sydney College on Saturday afternoon.
Hampden-Sydney (3-3, 2-1 ODAC) jumped in front 21-0 midway through the first quarter with three passing touchdowns. Averett (2-4, 0-3 ODAC), however, responded with a big play to get on the scoreboard. Fifth-year senior quarterback Ryan Curle, making his start of the season and second of his career, found freshman Marcus Chapman across the middle with a short pass that Chapman turned into a 75-yard touchdown run after blowing by several defenders. The Tigers blocked the extra point attempt and returned for a defensive two-point conversion make it 23-6 Hampden-Sydney with 5:15 left in the first.
Averett got those two points back early in the second quarter when Hampden-Sydney hiked the snap over the punter's head and out of the back of the end zone for a safety, getting the Cougars within 23-8.
The Cougars inched closer later in the period when sophomore running back Bryce Phipps cut through the middle for a 3-yard score, getting Averett within 23-15. Hampden-Sydney added another passing touchdown before the half to extend its lead to 30-15 entering the break.
Senior Will Caviness opened the second have with a strong drive, but had to settle for a 31-yard field goal to make it 30-18.
After Hampden-Sydney added another passing touchdown in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 37-18 advantage, Averett's lone score in the fourth quarter came on freshman Dreylan Martin's 3-yard run with 7:07 remaining.
The Cougars got the ball two more times before the end of the game but both drives stalled and ended on downs.
The loss ended Averett's two-game win streak against Hampden-Sydney.
Averett, missing several starters, got a big game from Curle, who completed 13 passes for 266 yards and one touchdown, including two passes for more than 70 yards. Phipps also had a breakout performance, rushing 18 times for 99 net yards.
Defensively, senior Carey Dickinson led Averett with 11 total tackles, while redshirt sophomore Lamar Horner had nine tackles.
Averett returns to action at Bridgewater College in an ODAC matchup at 2 p.m. Oct. 22.