Averett's eight-game winning streak snapped

The University of Mary Washington University’s men’s basketball team snapped Averett University’s eight-game winning streak with a 73-63 victory over the Cougars in non-conference action at the Grant Center on Thursday night.

It was a tale of two halves as Averett (10-9) started the second half facing a 43-27 deficit. However, the Cougars quickly got to work rewriting the script, starting the half on a 16-4 run to trim its deficit to 47-43 on junior Bryson McLaughlin’s layup in the paint with 13:41 on the clock.

Mary Washington (15-4) answered with an 8-2 tear to push its lead back to 10 at 55-45 on Anias Saunders’ three-point play (layup and free throw) with just under nine minutes remaining in the contest.

The Cougars kept swinging and got back within nine on junior Corey Baldwin’s 3-pointer with 6:38 remaining in the contest. The Eagles pushed their lead back to double digits with a 9-2 run that gave them a 68-52 cushion on Emmanuel Aghayere’s layup in the paint with just over four minutes left in regulation.

Averett countered with an 11-3 run to trim its deficit to eight on McLaughlin’s jumper in the paint with 48 seconds remaining, but that’s as close as the Cougars got as the Eagles scored the game’s final two points to seal the victory.

Baldwin led Averett with 20 points while McLaughlin chipped in with 12. Junior Raja Milton added a team-high five assists while sophomore Jordan Lewis finished with three. Sophomore Jason Sellars II led the Cougars with eight rebounds while Baldwin and McLaughlin chipped in with seven apiece as well. Lewis threw in six rebounds.

Saunders scored a game-high 22 points for Mary Washington while Riley Welch added 12. Aghayere and Da’Shawn Cook chipped in with 11 points apiece.

The Eagles used effective outside shooting in the opening minutes to build a double-digit lead. Mary Washington knocked down four, 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes to take a 20-10 lead on Ra’Shawn Cook’s trey with 12:13 left in the frame. Da’Shawn Cook and Ra’Shawn Cook each knocked down 3s while Saunders led with two.

Averett responded by scoring 10 of the next 18 points to cut its deficit to 28-20 on junior Miles Pauldin’s layup in the paint with 5:04 on the clock.

From there, Mary Washington ripped off a 9-3 run to extend its lead to 14 on Saunders’ 3-pointer, but Averett was able to close its deficit to nine on redshirt freshman Jem Lowrance’s jumper that made it a 32-23 game with 4:04 left in the half.

Averett returns to action Saturday when it travels to Buena Vista, for a USA South Conference matchup against Southern Virginia University at 4 p.m.