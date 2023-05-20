NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Averett University men's golf freshman Max Pettersson birdied two of the final four holes to tie for fourth overall at the 2023 NCAA Division III National Championships on Friday, capping a stellar performance over four days.

For the second consecutive day, Pettersson shot a 3-under-par 69 during Friday's final round on the par-72, 6,974-yard Champion Trace Course at Keene Trace Golf Club. He finished at 5-under for the tournament, two shots out of first place.

Pettersson is the seventh Averett player in program history to finish in the top 10 of the NCAA National Championship.

"The round was really special," Pettersson said. "I've never been in this situation before but I think I handled it well. I just tried to stay in the present and be patient. It paid off."

Pettersson was a par machine on the front nine over the first four holes. He birdied No. 5 to go 1-under for the day and added back-to-back birdies on No. 7 and No. 8 to help him make the turn at 3-under for the round. However, Pettersson ran into trouble early on the back nine. He bogeyed No. 10 and No. 13 to fall back to 1-under for the round. After narrowly missing a long birdie putt and making a par on No. 14, Pettersson also had an eagle putt on No. 15 that missed but led to another birdie. He recovered from a tee shot in the rough on No. 16 to make par, and had a stellar second shot on No. 17 that landed within a few feet of the hole. Pettersson nailed the birdie putt to put him within one stroke of the leaders at the time. On No. 18, Pettersson's approach shot put him into position for another birdie. However, he settled for a par to finish one stroke off the lead at the time.

"After a nice putt on nine, he kind of hit a mid-round lull on 10, 11 and 12," Averett Director of Golf Ben Potter said. "But he fought back in the last six holes and had a lot of good looks. A couple of them went down — I wish a few more would have went down. I'm super proud of how he's played all year, especially the last two months."

Pettersson tied for fourth with Guilford College's Sam Davidson. As a top-10 finisher, Pettersson was presented with a trophy after the round. In addition, Pettersson was presented with the 2022-23 Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman of the Year Award.

Christopher Newport University's Alex Price and Robb Kinder had the clubhouse lead at 6-under when they finished a few moments before Pettersson's group got to No. 18. The two teammates for the Captains appeared to be headed for a playoff for the individual national championship, but Piedmont University's Josh Hebrink eagled on No. 17 and nailed his par putt on No. 18 to finish at 7-under and win the title by one stroke after shooting a 6-under 66 during the final round.

No. 5 Carnegie Mellon University shot a collective 9-under during the final round to surge ahead and win the team national championship by six strokes after finishing the tournament at 1-under. No. 7 Piedmont finished second at 5-over, followed by a third-place tie between No. 3 Methodist University and No. 6 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps University at 6-over.

Averett capped off a stellar season in which the Cougars finished No. 19 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll and made their first NCAA National Championship appearance as a team since 2003. Although the Cougars narrowly missed the cut as a team after 36 holes, Pettersson put on a solid individual performance after making the cut as one of the top six players not on a team that made the cut.

"When I took over the program four years ago, this has been the only goal we've had," Potter said. "We got here, we've done and we got the experience now. Now it's time to shift it and look a little more forward. The plan is to be back in this tournament next spring out in Las Vegas. We've got the returners and a good recruiting class that can do it."

Pettersson said he's also motivated to get back to the national championship, and he hopes to do it with his team on the final day.

"I want to win this tournament, especially with the team, too," he said.