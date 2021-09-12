Cougars capture 30-27 victory over Christopher Newport University

Postgame fireworks exploded over the North End of Daly Field at Averett University’s North Campus at the end of Averett’s football game against Old Dominion Athletic Conference stalwart Christopher Newport University on Saturday night.
The postgame display was planned in advance to honor Danville’s fire, EMT and police officials, along with the city’s doctors and nurses.
Averett junior kicker Will Caviness and senior Terrell England added another reason for the fireworks display in the first overtime period. Caviness’ 37-yard field goal and England’s interception lifted the Cougars to a 30-27 victory over CNU on Hometown Heroes Day at Frank R. Campbell Stadium.
Averett (1-1) won the overtime toss and elected to go on the offensive first. After a pair of 5-yard completions to senior Isaiah Grice and freshman Shawn Watlington, the Cougars drive stalled, but Caviness was up to the challenge, kicking his third field goal of the night to give Averett a 30-27 lead.
“Nothing much, just staying to my job as coach [Patrick Henry] always says, and that’s all I did, and I’m just proud to be a part of this team and be part of his great family at Averett,” Caviness replied when asked what was going through his mind as he lined up for his go-ahead field goal.
The Cougars weren’t in the clear yet, though, and needed to prevent the Captains from scoring a game-winning touchdown or kicking a field goal on their ensuing possession. Averett’s defense was up to the challenge and England stepped in front of a double-reverse pass by sophomore wide receiver Xander Jedlick for his seventh career interception that sent the Cougars to the walk-off victory and the Averett sideline and crowd of 2,000 into jubilation.
“Just crazy toughness, man,” Grice said. “We practice these two-minute situations so to come back and pull through it shows us how hard we work in practice. I wouldn’t be nothing without this team. I love this team.”
Jackson found himself in a foot race with England as he took off down the field after recording the game-winning pick.
“I wasn’t thinking a lot, as soon as I saw him take off down the sideline, I was right there with him, running my tail off, to go celebrate with him in the corner of the end zone,” Jackson said. “I couldn’t have been any happier.”
For senior linebacker Conner Showalter, getting to celebrate with the packed house of Averett fans after playing to limited crowds last season was just as special as the win.
“Man, it’s awesome, especially after the year we had last year with the limited fans and to see all these fans back in the stands and just to give them a hell of a game to watch and come see these fireworks, I’m pumped up and glad we came out with the w,” said Showalter. “We’ve still got some things to work on, improve, but we did our job, came out and executed and put on a show.”
“It was an amazing feeling honestly, tears of joy,” Caviness said when asked about his emotions after England’s interception. “I’m speechless, I’m just glad we came away with the dub tonight.”
The dramatics were set up midway through the fourth quarter when CNU sophomore kicker Ryan Castle pushed his 22-yard field goal through the uprights to give the Captains a 27-24 lead with just over seven minutes left in regulation.
Averett didn’t shy away, though, moving the ball 61 yards down field in six plays to set up Caviness’ 26-yard field goal — his second of the night — that knotted the score at 27-27 with 5:14 left in regulation.
Jackson threw for a new school single-game record 397 yards — his third consecutive 300-yard passing performance dating back to last season. He completed 31 of 52 passes for three touchdowns to lead head coach Patrick Henry to his first home win.
“I can’t think about how it feels right now because all I’m thinking about is the win,” Jackson said smiling. “I’ll worry about the statistical things later but I’m just happy we came together and got this win. It was big for us.”
CNU (1-1) started the game on the right foot, putting together an eight-play, 72-yard scoring drive on its opening possession to take a 7-0 lead on sophomore Matt Dzierski’s 10-yard scamper with 11:17 left in the opening frame.
Averett didn’t waste any time striking back, answering with a 10-play, 84-yard scoring drive of their own that culminated in Jackson’s 24-yard scoring strike to senior Jarrod Mosby that knotted the score at 7-all with under eight minutes left in the opening period.
The Cougars took a 14-7 lead with 5:59 left in the second quarter when Jackson hit senior Chase Nixon across the middle for a 6-yard touchdown. Caviness added a career-long 46-yard field goal to give Averett a 17-7 lead heading into the break.
Dzierski helped CNU start the half on the good foot as he trimmed the Captains’ deficit to three, 17-14, with his second rushing touchdown from 2-yards out with 11:36 left in the third quarter.
Jackson helped the Cougars respond with a big play when he found sophomore receiver Nick Andrews, who dodged his way through the defense for a 56-yard touchdown that gave Averett a 24-14 lead with just over nine minutes left in the third.
The back-and-forth theme continued as Dzierski got CNU back within a possession on the Captains’ ensuing possession as he found Jedlick for a 41-yard score that pulled CNU within three with 6:58 left in the third quarter. Castle’s field goal knotted the score at 24-24, setting up the wild finish.
“That’s one of the things we’ve actually been stressing is sideline discipline and staying behind the line, being loud for your teammates, calling out runs, passes to the defense so practicing, man, practice makes perfect and us going out and doing those things every day in practice helped us go out and get this win tonight,” Grice replied when asked how the Cougars survived the back-and-forth of the second half.
Jackson cited Averett’s performance against rival Ferrum College as motivation to stay strong during the boxing match-style second half.
“Honestly, we didn’t have a very good outing last week mentally so all week we focused on making smart decisions on the sidelines and lifting everybody up and making sure we weren’t dwelling on the past and moving forward,” Jackson said. “I think us pulling together as one is what helped us get the win. Playing as a unit finally.”
Caviness concurred with Jackson and added, “Honestly, just playing as a team. Just investing in what you do and what your job is. Throw a block downfield that will help a wide receiver, just doing your job. It helps a ton and that’s one of the biggest keys to this win tonight.”
Showalter also cited Averett’s unity as a factor behind the win.
“When we came back at the beginning of this week on Tuesday, we just stood firm on we’ve just got to be brothers and we’ve got to fight for each other, we can’t argue and go back-and-forth, we’re a team, we can’t have individualism, so we focused on teamwork and coming together as brothers,” Showalter said.
Andrews led the Cougars’ passing attack with a game-high 126 receiving yards on five receptions, while Grice pulled in a game-high 10 receptions for 91 yards. Nixon finished with seven catches for 88 yards and a score, while Mosby finished with 55 yards and a score on seven receptions.
Senior Conner Showalter led Averett’s defense with a game-high 13 tackles, including six solo. Senior Tristin Quick finished close behind with nine tackles, while senior Nicholas Mintz finished with eight.
Dzierski finished with 203 passing yards and a score for CNU, while also recording a team-high 60 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Jedlick led all receivers with 72 yards and a touchdown reception on four catches.
Shawn Hamilton led the Captains with 10 tackles, while Jack Parsons and Kindrick Braxton each finished with eight.
Averett returns to action Saturday when it travels to Greensboro, North Carolina, for its USA South Conference opener against Greensboro College. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.