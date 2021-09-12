Cougars capture 30-27 victory over Christopher Newport University

“Just crazy toughness, man,” Grice said. “We practice these two-minute situations so to come back and pull through it shows us how hard we work in practice. I wouldn’t be nothing without this team. I love this team.”

Jackson found himself in a foot race with England as he took off down the field after recording the game-winning pick.

“I wasn’t thinking a lot, as soon as I saw him take off down the sideline, I was right there with him, running my tail off, to go celebrate with him in the corner of the end zone,” Jackson said. “I couldn’t have been any happier.”

For senior linebacker Conner Showalter, getting to celebrate with the packed house of Averett fans after playing to limited crowds last season was just as special as the win.

“Man, it’s awesome, especially after the year we had last year with the limited fans and to see all these fans back in the stands and just to give them a hell of a game to watch and come see these fireworks, I’m pumped up and glad we came out with the w,” said Showalter. “We’ve still got some things to work on, improve, but we did our job, came out and executed and put on a show.”