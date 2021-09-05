Despite rally, Averett falls to Ferrum to open season

FERRUM — Averett junior quarterback Bryce Jackson threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to nearly lead the Cougars to an improbable rally against Ferrum College, but in the end, Ferrum won out, holding off the late rally for a 31-24 win in the season opener for both teams Saturday night.

Averett (0-1) found in a 21-point hole after Seth Deaton’s 26-yard field goal that gave Ferrum a 31-10 lead with just under 12 minutes left in the game. While it would’ve been easy for the Cougars to throw in the towel, they did the opposite, stringing together a 10-play, 75-yard score drive capped off by Jackson’s 17-yard touchdown toss to senior Isaiah Grice that pulled Averett within two scores at 31-17 with 8:36 left in the game.

Ferrum (1-0) stalled on its following drive and was forced to punt. The Cougars took over on their own 14-yard-line but didn’t flinch in the face of adversity. Facing a third-and-seven, Jackson dropped back and found sophomore Nick Andrews for an 11-yard reception that kept the drive alive. Five plays later, the duo hooked up again as Jackson found Andrews for a 6-yard touchdown that made it a 31-24 game with just over a minute remaining.

The Cougars turned to their special teams next, but the Panthers jumped on the onside kick and held on there for the win.