Averett scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to notch a season-opening, 34-14 road win over non-conference foe Apprentice School on Saturday.

Down 14-10 at halftime, Averett (1-0) made its move on the second possession of the third quarter. Six consecutive runs by sophomore Isaiah Lytton plus two Apprentice penalties led to a score. Lytton broke through for a 16-yard touchdown run to help the Cougars go in front 17-14 with 7:22 left in the quarter.

Averett's next drive stalled in the red zone, but fifth-year senior Will Caviness kicked a 33-yard field goal — his second of the day — to extend the Cougars' lead to 20-14.

The defense continued its strong effort to keep Apprentice (0-1) off the scoreboard in the second half. Sophomore cornerback Damian Payton picked off a pass early in the fourth quarter to end a long Apprentice drive into Averett territory.

Apprentice did not pick up a first down in any of its ensuing possessions (its final three of the day).

Averett increased its lead to 27-14 in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard run by fifth-year quarterback Bryce Jackson. The eight-play, 80-yard drive was set up by sophomore Dreylan Martin's 49-yard run on the first play from scrimmage.

Martin (team-high 18 carries for 162 yards) eventually found the end zone himself, taking the second play of the next Averett offensive possession 67 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown to push the Cougars' advantage to 34-14.

Averett jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. After pinning Apprentice deep in its own territory, the Cougars took over on the Builders' 38-yard line after a punt. The Cougars put together a seven-play drive that culminated with a 2-yard run up the middle by Bryce Jackson.

An Averett turnover late in the first quarter helped set up Apprentice's first score of the day. Averett fumbled at its own 29-yard line.

The Cougars responded by stopping the Builders twice inside the 5-yard line, but Apprentice's Kamron Jackson found a hole and scored from 4 yards out to help tie the score, 7-7, with 11:11 left in the second quarter.

Another turnover by the Cougars on their ensuing possession — this time an interception — again set up a short scoring drive for Apprentice. Nine plays later, Builders quarterback Mason Tatum dove in for a 1-yard touchdown to give Apprentice a 14-7 lead with 5:02 left in the half.

The Cougars pulled within 14-10 just before halftime with a 24-yard field goal from Caviness.

The win for Averett was its first in four games against Apprentice, which beat the Cougars to open the 2022 season before going 9-1 overall last season. Saturday's win over the Builders was the Cougars' first in a season opener since 2019.

Averett got a balanced defensive effort, led by senior Qumar Price's eight tackles. Fifth-year senior Jahlin Russell had six tackles, including a sack. Junior Tony Totten Jr. added a sack, and sophomore Zaidarius McKenzie recorded a fumble recovery.

Lytton tallied 13 carries for 71 yards. Bryce Jackson completed nine passes for 108 yards.

Averett returns home to face non-conference foe Greensboro College at 6 p.m. Saturday.