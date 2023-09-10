Fifth-year senior quarterback Bryce Jackson threw four touchdowns and the defense pitched a second-half shutout for the second game in a row as Averett pulled away to a 34-7 non-conference win over Greensboro on Saturday night on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

Averett (2-0), making its home debut this season, is off to its first 2-0 start since 2004 after using a collective effort on offense and defense to pick up its sixth consecutive win over former conference rival Greensboro (0-2).

Jackson put the Cougars on the scoreboard first in the final minute of the first quarter with hits 11-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Isaiah Lytton, who was wide open on the left side of the end zone. Jackson, who became Averett’s career passing yards leader in the Cougars’ Week 1 win at Apprentice School, continued to find open receivers midway through the second quarter. Jackson connected with junior receiver Shawn Watlington, who reeled in a 21-yard touchdown pass to help Averett extend its lead to 13-0 after a blocked extra point.

Greensboro, however, managed to close the gap to 13-7 just before halftime on a 24-yard run up the middle by quarterback Alec Williams-Carr.

That would be the only time Greensboro found the end zone as Averett’s defense kept the Pride from scoring in the second half. The Cougars’ kept Williams-Carr at bay for the most part, sacking him six times — including 2.5 sacks by fifth-year senior defensive end Jahlin Russell, who had 11 total tackles and a quarterback hurry.

With the defense playing well, Averett’s offense continued to thrive. Jackson hit redshirt sophomore Trevor Testerman for a 21-yard pass across the middle for his first collegiate score with 11:18 left in the third. Testerman’s touchdown made him part of the first father-son duo in program history to score a touchdown, joining his father Troy, who played for the Cougars during the program’s first few seasons of existence and led the team in rushing in 2000.

Up 27-7, Jackson again connected with Watlington for a 37-yard touchdown with 7:53 left in the third. Sophomore running back Gaby Soto netted his first collegiate touchdown with a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Jackson finished 10-of-18 for 177 yards and four touchdowns, moving him within two of the career passing touchdowns record of 42 held by Averett Hall of Famer Todd Parsons. Lytton and Soto each rushed for more than 61 yards, with Watlington leading the receiving group with 58 yards on two catches.

Redshirt junior linebacker Lamar Horner led the Cougars with 12 total tackles. Junior linebacker Nazier McDonald had nine tackles and one sack, while senior linebacker Seth Harden added eight tackles and 0.5 sacks. Sophomore safety Javier Watson added an interception on the goal line to stop a Greensboro scoring drive and fifth-year linebacker Qumar Price recovered a fumble to aid the Cougars’ efforts.

Averett improved to 14-7 all time against Greensboro and has outscored the Pride 290-15 during the past six meetings.

Averett travels to former conference foe Brevard on Saturday.