For Averett, experience and talent return

Those leaders offer an advantage that Averett has been using in the opening days of preseason camp.

“They’ve really been taking those guys under their wings and have started laying the groundwork to continue what we’ve already established,” second-year head coach Patrick Henry said. “We’ve got a great group of kids that have a lot of experience in bigtime meaningful football games for our program. These are guys who were at the beginning when we were turning the corner.”

“So, they’ve seen the full circle, and they know they’ve got to prepare day in, day out and that’s an advantage.”

Running around and over

The Cougars’ ground game appears to be a strength heading into this season. Averett returns Bigelow who rushed the ball 34 times for 172 yards and one touchdown last season. He also returned kickoffs.

In addition, sophomores Rodney Scott, Kris Petroski, Ethan Barnhart and Nick Locklear will add depth.

All in all, Bigelow said he is feeling good about where the Cougars’ ground game is standing.