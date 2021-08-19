For Averett, experience and talent return

The Averett University football team is gearing up for its 2021 campaign after coming off a disappointing 1-3 finish and a 1-1 mark in the USA South Conference East Division, in its COVID-19-shortened season this past spring.
Averett is hoping to use its 37 returnees, including 16 with extensive resumes, to bounce back and win in the program’s first outright USA South Conference title in the program’s 20-year history. It's also the Cougars' last chance to win that title: They are in their final year in the USAC before moving to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in 2022.
The Cougars start their season on the road at Ferrum College at 6 p.m. Sept. 4, and they think they have a chance to secure that conference title because of some key areas that emerged from their short season.
Leadership
Altogether, Averett’s returners have 483 games under their belts, and many of have played huge roles in the Cougars’ recent turnaround.
Seniors Diaunte Neville, Isaiah Grice, Delquan Bigelow, Adrian Earle, Conner Showalter, Maleek Pulliam, Jared Brown, Wesley Parker and Chase Nixon are all returnees who served as captains for the 2019 squad.
In addition, senior standouts Diaunte Neufville, Nicholas Mintz, Xavier Aguilar, Terrell England, Jarrod Mosby, Tristin Quick, Conner Showalter, Cullen Moore, Tommy Maginnis, Brock Lucas and JaVon Lofton also are back.
Those leaders offer an advantage that Averett has been using in the opening days of preseason camp.
“They’ve really been taking those guys under their wings and have started laying the groundwork to continue what we’ve already established,” second-year head coach Patrick Henry said. “We’ve got a great group of kids that have a lot of experience in bigtime meaningful football games for our program. These are guys who were at the beginning when we were turning the corner.”
“So, they’ve seen the full circle, and they know they’ve got to prepare day in, day out and that’s an advantage.”
Running around and over
The Cougars’ ground game appears to be a strength heading into this season. Averett returns Bigelow who rushed the ball 34 times for 172 yards and one touchdown last season. He also returned kickoffs.
In addition, sophomores Rodney Scott, Kris Petroski, Ethan Barnhart and Nick Locklear will add depth.
All in all, Bigelow said he is feeling good about where the Cougars’ ground game is standing.
“We’ve learned how to read the offensive line and learned the blocking schemes so that helps with knowing where to run and not running through the wrong hole and knowing the schemes opens things up and helps us gain more yards each time,” Bigelow said. “Also, the drills we’re doing at practice, they’re more similar to what we’re going to see in the game and that’s been helping.”
Same-day delivery
Thanks to a potent passing game, led by Grice, Nixon and Jackson, Averett won’t have any problem spreading out defenses through the air.
Jackson started all four games at quarterback last season, completing 81 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns.
As Nixon tells it, the Cougars are hyped to get things started.
“Bryce growing into his role and accepting his role as a quarterback, him just being a leader now has got the receiving group hype,” Nixon said. “Whenever he gets going, it’s a sight to see. Then, there’s a lot of receivers that can make plays and that depth will be crucial.”
Nixon recorded a team-high 303 receiving yards and two scores on a team-high 27 receptions.
Grice was just behind him, recording a team-high three touchdown receptions and 287 receiving yards on 23 catches. Mosby rounds out the dangerous trio, coming off a season in which he pulled in 20 passes for 191 yards and two scores.
Jackson started all four games at quarterback last season, completing 81 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns.
As Nixon tells it, the Cougars are hyped to get things started.
“Bryce growing into his role and accepting his role as a quarterback, him just being a leader now has got the receiving group hype,” Nixon said. “Whenever he gets going, it’s a sight to see. Then, there’s a lot of receivers that can make plays and that depth will be crucial.”
Defense wins championships
Averett’s defense welcomes back 23 returners from last season’s defensive unit. Expect Quick to be a leader at defensive end a year after recording 21 tackles (nine solo).
Lofton will also play a huge role on the line as a defensive tackle after recording a team-high 26 tackles (nine solo), and junior Jonathan Terrell had 20 tackles last season.
Mintz and Showalter will play huge roles at linebacker. Mintz had 16 tackles (12 solo) in three games, and Showalter had 11 in just one game after being injured in Averett’s season opener.
Lastly, England and Neufville will lead the Cougars’ secondary. England recorded four tackles and an interception last season, and Neufville recorded 13 tackles.
Discipline a key
All around, Lofton and Quick have seen a lot of improvements in the Cougars’ defense so far in camp and said they are excited to see the unit in action.
“Shoot, we’re seeing everything improve, from communication on the field and off the field to us watching film to see what we did wrong and correct it the next day,” Lofton said. “We’re just trying to the best and from DB’s to linebackers, we’re stacked everybody can play the game.”
Quick also commented on the discipline he’s seen out of his guys so far in camp.
“Our coaches are real strict about discipline,” Quick. “As far as paying attention to detail, if you try to make plays outside of the coaching, that doesn’t really roll with us, so we just have to stay disciplined and do what the coaches tell us. But honestly, we feel like we’re kind of stacked. It doesn’t matter if you’re first string or third string, anybody can go out there and start.”