Four Cougars score in double figures as Averett holds off Ferrum late in ODAC thriller

Averett University men's basketball escaped with a thrilling 75-72 conference win over rival Ferrum College on Monday night in the Grant Center.

Ferrum's 3-pointer with under two minutes to play gave the Panthers their first lead of the second half, 72-71. Averett (6-4, 2-2 ODAC), however, answered at the other end with senior Bryson McLaughlin's driving layup to put the Cougars back in front 73-72. Ferrum (4-6, 2-2 ODAC) had multiple chances in the final minute, but Averett junior Jordan Lewis got a steal and passed it ahead to sophomore Caleb Coleman for a transition layup to extend Averett's lead to 75-72 with 10.4 seconds to play.

Ferrum looked to answer with a quick 3-pointer, but the errant shot went out of bounds, giving the ball back to the Cougars with 5.8 seconds remaining. Still, Averett had to overcome a turnover on the inbounds pass, which gave the Panthers possession with 5.8 seconds left since no time ran off the clock because the ball wasn't touched before it went out of bounds. Following a Ferrum timeout, the Panthers got off a contested 3-pointer, which rattled off the rim and into the hands of junior Jason Sellars II as time expired, sealing the Cougars' first ODAC win on their home court.

Sellars had a big night, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Coleman added 13 points, five rebounds and two blocks for the Cougars, who also got a season-high 15 points from redshirt sophomore Jem Lowrance and a season-high 11 points from senior Jalen Rowell.

Averett opened the game with a 9-2 to lead before Ferrum eventually caught up and took a 25-23 advantage with 6:26 remaining in the first period. The Cougars regained a 35-34 lead by halftime.

The two teams remained in a fierce battle early in the second half before Averett distanced itself for a 62-49 lead with 9:47 to go. Yet, that momentum was wiped away by the Panthers, who rallied to take the lead late before the Cougars held on.

Averett shot 52.6 percent from the field and outrebounded Ferrum 35-24. Averett's bench outscored Ferrum 23-9.

Lewis and senior Miles Paulden added eight points each for the Cougars, who ended a three-game losing streak, as well as a five-game skid against Ferrum.

Averett travels to No. 22 University of Mary Washington for a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m. Wednesday.