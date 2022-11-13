Four Cougars score in double figures as men's basketball routs Methodist

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Averett University men's basketball dominated Methodist University for a 77-52 non-conference road win Sunday.

Senior Raja Milton scored a career-high 21 points as four Cougars scored in double figures to give Averett (1-1) its first victory of the season against former conference foe Methodist (0-2). The Cougars shot just under 50 percent as a team and outrebounded the Monarchs 43-26.

Averett never trailed after taking a 2-0 lead on free throws by junior Jason Sellars II less than 15 seconds into the game and built that advantage to as many as 13 points in the first half before taking a 39-28 lead into halftime.

The Cougars continued to succeed in the second half, pushing their lead to as many as 29 points on their way to a big win over Methodist.

Sellars finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, while senior Miles Pauldin and sophomore Bryce Shaw added 10 points apiece. Sophomore Caleb Coleman and senior Bryson McLaughlin each added eight rebounds.

Averett shot 6-for-11 from 3-point range.

Averett travels to Greensboro College on Tuesday for a non-conference matchup.