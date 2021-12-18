From Danville's GW to the College Football Playoff: Curtis Brooks helps bring University of Cincinnati closer to championship

University of Houston junior quarterback Clayton Tune lines his guys up and takes his place under center. He barks out a cadence involving random numbers, colors and phrases, then claps his hands, setting the play in motion.

Five members of the University of Cincinnati's defensive line take off after him, including graduate and former George Washington football standout Curtis Brooks.

Tune is quickly flushed out the pocket by Cincy’s pressure and rolls left where he’s met by sophomore Deshawn Pace who narrowly misses a sack. Brooks makes sure lightning doesn’t strike twice as he rushes Tune and knocks him out of bounds for an 11-yard sack and fourth-and-long situation with the Bearcats holding a 35-20 lead with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.

“We had an inside blitz with Myjai Sanders our linebacker, so my job was really just to contain and once I saw our linebacker flush him out, I knew he was going to be on my side right away,” Brooks recalled. “So, I set the trap and went after him.”

Brooks does his celebration, a mixture of skip and strut, then points his hands at the sky, giving credit where credit’s due.

Brooks’ excitement is easily justified as he has just recorded a big sack that’s moved No. 4 Cincinnati one step closer to its second consecutive American Athletic Conference championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“Oh man, some moments you’ll never forget, and that was one of those moments,” Brooks recalled laughing. “Last home game and to have enough to be able to come out and make a play in a big game, a championship game, it doesn’t get any better than that. Definitely just pure joy and excitement to go out there and make a big play for your team like that.”

Brooks finished the contest with 1.5 sacks and four tackles, and the Bearcats defeated No. 21 Houston to win their second consecutive conference championship and all but lock their spot in the CFP.

It would be easy to assume Cincy’s players and staff were more excited about being two wins away from a national championship, but Brooks recalled the thinking being a bit different.

“Honestly, I think the moment was more about the conference championship more than us getting to the College Football Playoff,” Brooks said. “I came back this year because I wanted to repeat as AAC champions, the College Football Playoff is great, it’s an amazing honor, and we’re ready to compete against Alabama, but in that moment, it was more about the conference championship than anything else.”

As far as for what he was thinking lining up for the snap, Brooks laughed and said, “Money down, let’s go make a play.”

Good vibrations

Somewhere in the stands at Nippert Stadium, mixed in with the 37,978 fans in attendance, are two people who remember Brooks when he was the size of a football — his parents, Sylvia and Curtis Brooks Sr.

It’s not every day parents get to see their son make a big play at such a high level, in such a big game, and it was a moment that left mom and dad with a mixed bag of emotions.

“I was happy for him, when you see somebody accomplish something that they’ve wanted to accomplish, to reach a goal, you have to be happy for them, and I really was,” Curtis Sr. said. “I know the work he’s put in, the challenges he’s faced, and it was really exciting.”

Sylvia thought back to Brooks' high school career.

“I felt overwhelmed and blessed to witness it because it’s been a long road for him,” she said. “He only really played football his final two years of high school, so to see it come together at the next level and to have it come to that sack, to the point we are at right now, we know we’re blessed. I’m humbled by it and proud of him because he’s doing great things. He’s not letting anything stop him.”

From being part-time medics and chauffeurs to being full-time listeners, supporters and laundry washers, Curtis Sr. and Sylvia have worn many hats over the years, making the moment extra special for the two.

“The sky is the limit, I don’t really know what else to say,” Sylvia said. “It’s just knowing that when he wanted to give up, he didn’t because he wanted more. And so, things might have been hard, but he didn’t give up, he stayed in there, he stood, and we’re so humbled by the strength he has.”

It wasn’t only their son Curtis Sr. and Sylvia were excited for.

“For me, as his mom, what he did was amazing and special for me, and I was humbled to be able to be there for that moment,” Sylvia said. “But what they did as a team, coming together to prove the naysayers wrong and show them what they could do, that was the bigger moment. Houston wasn’t an easy team to beat, but they came in and conquered, so I’m so very proud of them.”

While the Bearcats have enjoyed unprecedented success over the past two seasons, posting a combined 22-1 record, including an undefeated run in AAC play and two consecutive conference titles, Brooks and the Bearcats have seen lean times over the past six years. Brooks’ freshman and sophomore years, Cincy went a combined 8-16, including 3-13 conference play and missed two consecutive bowl games.

Curtis Sr. remembers the lean years and it’s what made watching the Bearcats’ second consecutive title win that much more special.

“What I like about this team is that even when they weren’t doing as well as they are now, they continued to play, they continued to fight,” he said. “Regardless of who had done what. A fumble here, a fumble there, somebody missed an assignment, they bounced back and continued to fight as a group. Watching them win that championship was a culmination of them fighting through adversity.”

Sack lunches

Brooks redshirted in 2016 during Tommy Turberville’s final season, played the next four years and opted to play one final season this year after players were granted an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking at his stats, it’s easy to see Brooks has made the most out of his last hurrah. Playing right beside standout defensive end Myjai Sanders, Brooks leads the team with 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss while ranking sixth in total tackles with 50.

He also leads the AAC in sacks and currently sits 38th in the nation among Division-I players in the same category.

While a good chunk of those numbers have come from Brooks’ raw talent, an equally hefty piece has come from his relentless work ethic, something Brooks credits to his upbringing.

Sylvia is a 27-year veteran of the Danville Police Department, where she currently serves as the youth engagement corporal, while Curtis Sr. works at Goodyear. No strangers to a blue-collared work ethic, the two have always tried to instill the same in their three children.

“My parents definitely laid the blueprint for how to go to work when you want something and that you have to earn it yourself, nobody’s going to give it to you,” Brooks said. “So, following that my whole career has helped me build myself up in ways I could have never even imagined.”

Being a woman in an often male-dominated profession has provided Sylvia with her share of challenges and obstacles over the years, ones that she’s risen above every time.

It was an example Brooks followed bouncing back from a torn meniscus late last season.

“In January, I had knee surgery and really used their examples going through all of that to help get back to where I’m at now,” Brooks said. “I changed my diet, tried to improve my body a little bit, and that’s made a huge difference in my game developing.”

“He’s always worked hard, and we’ve always tried to implement, impress upon him the importance of working hard for something,” Curtis Sr. added. “If you want to earn something, if you want to be something, nobody’s going to give it to you and if anything, a lot of times, they’re going to make it hard on you.”

“You have to put yourself out there, have a bit of faith, believe in yourself, believe in God, and do what you need to do to get to where you need to be.”

Unexpected down time

Brooks found himself with a little unexpected down time after the COVID-19 pandemic brought his senior season to a halt. Sitting at home for three months with nothing but time on his hands, it would’ve been easy for Brooks to have fallen out of his strict regime.

But instead of falling out of practice, Brooks got busy on a little project.

“When COVID hit, he had every opportunity to sit down and not do anything, but he chose to build a gym on our carport and worked out daily,” Sylvia recalled.

Curtis Sr. recalled the generosity of friends, family and the Danville community.

“People throughout the city gave him weights, people who knew him really contributed,” he recalled. “They lent him weights, our father gave him a bench, people from his gym chipped in, people really contributed.”

New beginnings, making the transition

Imagine this. You’re 17 years old, fresh out of high school, standing in a meeting room on a college campus you know little about, surrounded by hundreds of people you don’t know, and the only people you do, your family, will soon be leaving you in a new environment.

You check in with your coaches and the sports information staff, then take a moment to say goodbye to your family before starting life on your own for the first time.

It’s enough to make the most hardened football player a bit nervous, and Brooks was no exception.

“I really didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” Brooks recalled chuckling. “I didn’t have much experience playing football, then I wasn’t really recruited coming out of high school, so I didn’t really have a reference point or nothing.”

The first difference Brooks noticed was the pace at which the collegiate game is played — something that left him a bit worried he might be in over his head.

“My freshman year, I just remember feeling almost overwhelmed at how fast the game was,” Brooks said. “These guys were bigger and faster than any I had ever played against, and I definitely felt a little nervous my first few practices.”

He also discovered his newfound independence to be a challenge at first as well.

“Living by myself, all the freedom I had, that was the biggest change,” Brooks recalled. “I had to learn how everything worked, how to schedule, it was definitely a lot.”

Like his homemade gym, Brooks got by with a little help from his friends.

“I was blessed to have a group of teammates, guys that I really looked up to like Malik Clements (GW), Kimoni Fitz (Dan River) and Chris Burton (GW), guys that were right around my class, so knowing them really helped me a lot with them showing me what to do and everything,” Brooks said.

Mom and dad look back

Now their son’s time at Cincinnati is coming to an end, Curtis Sr. and Sylvia took some time to look back on how they’ve seen him grow over the course of his collegiate football career.

“Cincinnati and football are what turned my child into a man,” Sylvia said. “He’s more responsible, we used to have to wake him up, tell him to do this, do that, but he’s got an apartment by himself now and does all these things, and I’m grateful for that growth.”

Curtis Sr. concluded by saying, “I think one of the things he probably realizes now is the value of hard work and how taking care of yourself removes a lot of limitations and things can open up for you more if you really push, if you really put yourself out there and work. I know that’s one of the things he realizes now.”

No. 4 Cincinnati takes on No. 1 Alabama in the Cotton Bowl Classic at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 31.